Gunfire Erupts Again at Pakistan–Afghanistan Chaman Border

Heavy firing reported overnight at the Chaman–Spin Boldak crossing.
Both sides blame each other; three civilians injured, no deaths.
Clash comes amid strained ties and a fragile, unfulfilled ceasefire.
Heavy gunfire was reported between Pakistani and Afghan forces from the crucial Chaman border.
The district hospital recorded injuries, but there were no fatalities, according to the Dawn daily.
In the province of Balochistan, officials from both sides accused one another of starting the altercation late on Friday night.
Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid asserted that Pakistan attacked Spin Boldak, claiming that their forces were retaliating, while Pakistani officials stated Afghan forces had fired mortar shells on the Badani area.
Dawn was informed by Pakistan's official sources that Pakistani military fired back in response to the Afghan aggression.
Additionally, there were rumours of fighting on the Chaman-Kandahar highway, though these were not immediately confirmed.
On condition of anonymity, a senior Quetta officer confirmed that the gunfight began at around 10 p.m. and lasted till late at night.
Three injured people, including a woman, were carried to Chaman District Hospital, according to the medical superintendent.
The Pakistan Army's media division, Inter-Services Public Relations, and the Foreign Office did not provide an official statement.
The Chaman border crossing, also known as Friendship Gate, connects Balochistan province to Afghanistan’s Kandahar.
Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have deteriorated amidst regular allegations by Pakistan regarding the failure of the Afghan regime to deny safe havens to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists.
The two countries had agreed on a ceasefire following tensions last month, but the Foreign Office said last month that technically there was no truce as it was contingent on the Afghan Taliban stopping terrorist attacks in Pakistan, which they had failed to do.