Taliban Claims 10 Killed In Pakistani Air and Drone Strikes In Afghanistan

Pakistan carried out a series of midnight air and drone strikes across many provinces in Afghanistan, targeting alleged hideouts of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its faction Jamaat-ul-Ahrar along the Durand Line, resulting in over ten dead, according to various reports.



The Taliban government has responded strongly to the strikes, which have been recorded in the provinces of Kunar, Paktika, and Khost, claiming numerous civilian casualties.