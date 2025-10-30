Pakistan Warns Taliban After Talks Breakdown In Turkiye

Reportedly, talks broke down on Tuesday over the issue of the Taliban’s support for the Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP), which believes in the same ideology as the Afghan Taliban, though it is not an extension of it. While Pakistan and Afghanistan have always had differences over the Durand Line, the international border that divides the two countries, the sticking point however, is the Taliban’s refusal to throw out the TTP from its territory. The TTP has several camps in Afghanistan and operates with impunity from Afghan territory. Since the Taliban returned to Kabul in August of 2021, the TTP has been emboldened and stepped up its terror strikes inside Pakistan. A rough calculation puts the number at 1000. Islamabad believes that the TTP attacks would come down drastically if their camps in Afghanistan were removed.