Russia Moves To Label German Broadcaster Deutsche Welle ‘Undesirable’

- Russian authorities have initiated steps to brand Deutsche Welle an “undesirable organisation”, criminalising cooperation with the broadcaster.
- The designation would extend existing restrictions, following earlier actions that shut its Moscow bureau and blocked its website.
- Legal experts warn that even sharing or linking to Deutsche Welle content could expose individuals in Russia to penalties.
Russian authorities are set to designate Germany’s international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) as an “undesirable organisation,” a move that would further restrict its operations and expose Russians who interact with it to possible legal sanctions under Russian law.
The classification, initiated by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office following a request from the State Duma, would add DW to a growing list of foreign media, research institutions and civil society organisations deemed threats to Russia’s constitutional order. It comes amid broader legislative changes in 2024 that expanded the law to include entities connected to foreign government agencies, broadening the scope of those vulnerable to the designation.
Under the 2015 “undesirable organisations” law, authorities can ban any non-commercial body with foreign links that they judge might undermine Russia’s security. Once designated, cooperation with such organisations becomes illegal and can result in fines or criminal charges — a risk that extends not only to tracking donations and formal ties but also to sharing content on social media or hosting links.
DW has already faced intensifying pressure in Russia. The broadcaster was previously labelled a “foreign agent” in 2022, its Moscow bureau was shut down, and its website remains blocked within the country. Nevertheless, the broadcaster’s Russian-language services reportedly continue to reach millions of weekly users, largely through digital platforms.
Reacting to the pending designation, DW’s director general warned that the Kremlin’s move reflects a broader attempt to stifle independent news and restrict access to diverse sources of information.
DW’s addition to the list would place it alongside more than 280 other entities previously tagged as “undesirable,” including TV Rain, Novaya Gazeta, Meduza, and well-known international NGOs.