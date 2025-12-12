Germany Alleges Russia Of Interfering In Elections, Summons Envoy

1. Germany has accused Russia of hacking its air traffic control systems and attempting to interfere in its federal election through a coordinated disinformation campaign.
2. Intelligence agencies linked the attacks to Russia’s military intelligence and the cyber group APT28, alleging deepfakes and manipulated content were used to influence public opinion.
3. Berlin has summoned the Russian ambassador and plans to coordinate sanctions and countermeasures with European partners, while Russia has not yet responded.
Germany has accused Russia of carrying out cyberattacks on its air traffic control systems and attempting to interfere in the country’s federal election, prompting the Foreign Ministry to summon the Russian ambassador.
Officials said German intelligence agencies had traced the operations to Russia’s military intelligence wing and associated hacker groups. The cyber-espionage outfit known as APT28, or Fancy Bear, was identified as responsible for breaching Germany’s air safety infrastructure in August 2024.
Authorities also reported uncovering a coordinated disinformation effort aimed at influencing the February federal election. The campaign, referred to as “Storm-1516”, allegedly deployed manipulated images, deepfakes and misleading narratives designed to polarise public opinion and undermine trust in democratic processes.
A Foreign Ministry spokesperson described the actions as a direct threat to national security, stating that the intent was to divide society and create mistrust.
Germany has announced plans to work with European partners on countermeasures, including targeted sanctions against individuals and groups involved in hybrid warfare operations. Additional monitoring of Russian diplomatic movements within the Schengen Area is also being considered.
The Kremlin has not yet issued a response to the allegations.