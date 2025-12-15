India Vs South Africa: Axar Patel Ruled Out Of Remaining T20Is Due To Illness; Shahbaz Ahmed Named Replacement

A statement from Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Devajit Saikia read that all-rounder Axar Patel was "with the team in Lucknow where he will be further medically assessed"

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa: Axar Patel Ruled Out Of Remaining T20Is Illness; Shahbaz Ahmed Replacement
Axar Patel had also missed the third T20I in Dharamsala. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Axar Patel ruled out of remainder of South Africa T20I series due to illness

  • Shahbaz Ahmed enters Indian squad after strong showing in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

  • Last two games to be played in Lucknow and Ahmedabad on December 17 and 19

India's spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel was on Monday (December 15, 2025) ruled out of the remaining two T20 internationals against South Africa due to illness, with the national selection committee naming Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement.

Axar had also missed the third T20I in Dharamsala on Sunday, with fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav being included in the playing XI.

India went on to beat South Africa by seven wickets in a low-scoring match to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The last two games of the five-match series will be played in Lucknow and Ahmedabad on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

"Team India allrounder, Axar Patel has been ruled out of the remaining two IDFC First Bank T20Is against South Africa due to illness," said a statement from Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Devajit Saikia.

"However, he is with the team in Lucknow where he will be further medically assessed. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the T20Is in Lucknow and Ahmedabad," the statement added.

The 31-year-old Shahbaz has played two T20Is and three ODIs so far, picking up five wickets in all. He has entered the side after a bunch of impressive performances in Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games this season.

Related Content
Related Content

India’s updated squad for last two T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa: Axar Patel Ruled Out Of Remaining T20Is Due To Illness; Shahbaz Ahmed Named Replacement

  2. BCCI's New Diktat Mandates All Contracted Players Including Rohit-Kohli To Feature In Vijay Hazare Trophy - Report

  3. Shafali Verma Gets Recognised From ICC With This Award For World Cup Final Heroics

  4. BCCI 'Not Recognised As National Sports Federation', Union Minister Mandaviya Reiterates In Lok Sabha

  5. Arjuna Ranatunga, Brother Dammika Ranatunga Face Legal Trouble Over Corruption Charges

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  3. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  4. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  5. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  2. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  3. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  4. At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

  5. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Taurus, Libra, And Pisces

  2. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: SL Beat AFG By 2 Wickets In Last Over Thriller

  5. Bangladesh Vs Nepal Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Register Emphatic 7-Wicket Win Over NEP

  6. Delhi Air Pollution Hits Winter Peak: AQI Reaches 461, Health Risks Rise

  7. NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region