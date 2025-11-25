Three Killed In Suicide Bombing Attack In Peshawar

Three suicide bombers attacked Peshawar’s Federal Constabulary headquarters, killing three security personnel and injuring twelve.
Three suicide bombers attacked a paramilitary force's headquarters in the centre of Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan, on Monday, killing three security officers and injuring twelve others.
Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mian Saeed Ahmad told reporters that the suicide bombers were also killed in counterfire when they attempted to rush the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters while dozens of troops were getting ready for the morning parade.
"Initially, three militants tried to attack the headquarters. One terrorist blew himself up at the main gate, while two others tried to enter the premises but were gunned down by FC personnel,” he said.
According to Dawn newspaper, the Jamat-ul Ahrar faction of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack. The TTP, also known as the Pakistan Taliban, was set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007.
It stated that one injured person had been sent to Khyber Teaching Hospital and eleven had been taken to Lady Reading Hospital, citing hospital spokespeople.
Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported that two suicide bombings occurred within the FC headquarters, one at the main entrance and the other close to the on-site motorbike stand.
The explosion was audible from a great distance, and the strong blast at the main gate caused panic in the nearby residential and commercial sectors. The force's headquarters is situated near a military cantonment in a congested neighbourhood.
According to video footage, one of the suicide bombers approached the main gate of the FC Headquarters on foot. The attacker, draped in a shawl, detonated himself at the security checkpoint located at the main entrance.
The initial findings stated that three FC personnel were killed on the spot due to the explosion. Immediately after the blast, two other attackers entered the FC Headquarters through the side gate. Both were armed with rifles and hand grenades.
The findings reveal that once inside, the attackers moved towards the motorcycle stand on the right side and opened fire. They were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire.
It added that the attackers who managed to enter the premises were neutralised within 30 to 40 meters of the main gate.
According to the police, the assailants intended to take hostages, as the headquarters houses senior officers and a large number of personnel.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vehemently denounced the terrorist incident, claiming that security personnel' prompt action prevented serious damage. Additionally, he pledged to put an end to any terrorist schemes against Pakistan.
In addition to denouncing the assault, President Asif Ali Zardari declared that "internally backed Fitna-al-Khawarij cannot weaken Pakistan's unity, resilience or resolve."
Last year, the Pakistani government identified the outlawed TTP as "Fitna al-Khawarij," a reference to a violent group in ancient Islamic history.
Following the incident in Peshawar, Islamabad has increased security, with police inspecting all points of entry. According to an Islamabad Police spokeswoman, passengers on public transport are also being examined.
Mohsin Naqvi, the interior minister, praised the FC soldiers and said that their prompt intervention prevented the incident.
Sohail Afridi, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reaffirmed that the provincial government "stands firmly" with the police and all law enforcement agencies while vehemently denouncing the terrorist attack.
In July, the government renamed the civilian paramilitary force, which was formerly known as the Frontier Constabulary, the Federal Constabulary.