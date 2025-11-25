Three Killed In Suicide Bombing Attack In Peshawar

Following the incident in Peshawar, Islamabad has increased security, with police inspecting all points of entry. According to an Islamabad Police spokeswoman, passengers on public transport are also being examined.



Mohsin Naqvi, the interior minister, praised the FC soldiers and said that their prompt intervention prevented the incident.



Sohail Afridi, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reaffirmed that the provincial government "stands firmly" with the police and all law enforcement agencies while vehemently denouncing the terrorist attack.



In July, the government renamed the civilian paramilitary force, which was formerly known as the Frontier Constabulary, the Federal Constabulary.