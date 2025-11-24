Suicide Attack At Peshawar FC Headquarters Kills Three Security Personnel

Three suicide bombers stormed the Federal Constabulary HQ in Peshawar, leaving at least three security staff dead and several injured

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Peshawar attack, Federal Constabulary suicide bombing, Pakistan terrorism news
3 troops, 3 militants killed in attack on security forces headquarters in Pakistan, Peshawar. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Three suicide bombers attacked Peshawar’s Federal Constabulary headquarters, killing three security personnel.

  • Two explosions occurred inside the FC premises, injuring five people including civilians.

  • Authorities deployed additional security, and the provincial government condemned the attack.

At least three security personnel were killed and two others wounded when three suicide bombers attacked the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters in Peshawar on Monday, officials said.

According to PTI, City Police Chief Mian Saeed confirmed that the three attackers attempted to storm the FC premises and were killed in counterfire. “One attacker detonated himself at the main gate, while the other two entered the premises. FC personnel engaged them and both were killed on the spot,” Saeed added.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed said two explosions occurred inside the headquarters, one at the main gate and the other near the motorcycle stand within the compound. The blast at the main gate caused panic in nearby residential and commercial areas, and the sound of the explosion was reported from a considerable distance.

PTI reported that additional security contingents and rescue teams rushed to the scene, and security across the surrounding area was immediately tightened. Hospital sources confirmed that five people, including three civilians, were injured in the attack.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attack, emphasising that the provincial government "stands firmly" with the police and all law enforcement agencies.

Related Content
Related Content

According to PTI, the FC, formerly known as the Frontier Constabulary, was renamed by the government as the Federal Constabulary in July. Its headquarters are located in a densely populated area, close to a military cantonment.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: IND All-Out For 201, Marco Jansen Takes A Six-For

  2. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  3. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: When Was India Last Asked To Follow-On At Home – Check Details

  5. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy Recalls 2019 Horror Tour - What Really Happened?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  3. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  4. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  4. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  5. Bihar’s Growing Crisis of Muslim Representation: How Polarisation, Party Strategy, AIMIM Shaped 2025 Mandate

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  2. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  3. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  4. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  5. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

World News

  1. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  2. You Should Have Warned Us G20 is So Tough, We Might Have Run Away”: Ramaphosa’s Jibe At PM Modi

  3. Tension Mounts As Germany Urges Syrian Refugees To Return Home

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy