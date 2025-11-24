Suicide Attack At Peshawar FC Headquarters Kills Three Security Personnel

Three suicide bombers attacked Peshawar’s Federal Constabulary headquarters, killing three security personnel.
Two explosions occurred inside the FC premises, injuring five people including civilians.
Authorities deployed additional security, and the provincial government condemned the attack.
At least three security personnel were killed and two others wounded when three suicide bombers attacked the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters in Peshawar on Monday, officials said.
According to PTI, City Police Chief Mian Saeed confirmed that the three attackers attempted to storm the FC premises and were killed in counterfire. “One attacker detonated himself at the main gate, while the other two entered the premises. FC personnel engaged them and both were killed on the spot,” Saeed added.
Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed said two explosions occurred inside the headquarters, one at the main gate and the other near the motorcycle stand within the compound. The blast at the main gate caused panic in nearby residential and commercial areas, and the sound of the explosion was reported from a considerable distance.
PTI reported that additional security contingents and rescue teams rushed to the scene, and security across the surrounding area was immediately tightened. Hospital sources confirmed that five people, including three civilians, were injured in the attack.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attack, emphasising that the provincial government "stands firmly" with the police and all law enforcement agencies.
According to PTI, the FC, formerly known as the Frontier Constabulary, was renamed by the government as the Federal Constabulary in July. Its headquarters are located in a densely populated area, close to a military cantonment.