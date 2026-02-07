Peshawar Police Arrest Three In Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing Probe

Two brothers of the suspected bomber and a woman detained as investigation points to Afghanistan training link

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Islamabad mosque blast, Shia mosque attack Islamabad, suicide bombing Islamabad
Pakistani paramilitary and police commandos take positions at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
  • Peshawar police arrested two brothers of the suicide bomber and a woman late Friday night in connection with the Islamabad mosque attack.

  • The attacker, identified as Yasir from Peshawar, spent five months in Afghanistan receiving weapons and suicide bombing training.

  • Raids are ongoing in Peshawar and Nowshera to dismantle the support network behind the blast that killed 31 and injured 169.

Police in Peshawar have arrested two brothers of the alleged suicide bomber and a woman in connection with Friday's deadly attack on a Shia mosque in Islamabad that killed at least 31 people and injured 169 others.

The suicide bombing targeted the Khadijah al-Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in the Tarlai area during Friday prayers, marking one of the most severe attacks on the Shia community in recent years.

According to PTI, a police official said the arrests occurred during an operation late on Friday night. Interrogation of the suspects is underway.

PTI reported that investigators recovered an identity card from those detained, which helped confirm the attacker's identity as Yasir. Official records list his permanent address as Abbas Colony, Shiro Jangi, Charsadda Road, Peshawar, with a temporary residence in Ganj Mohalla Qaziyan, Peshawar.

The blast occurred at the Khadijatul Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in the Tarlai area, with the explosion audible from a considerable distance, police stated. - PTI
Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Rises To 31, 169 Injured

BY Outlook News Desk

Investigation officials disclosed that Yasir had spent about five months in Afghanistan before the attack, where he reportedly received training in weapons handling and suicide bombing techniques.

Reported PTI, the focus of the probe has now shifted to uncovering and disrupting the support network behind the incident.

Police officials stated that additional raids are ongoing in Peshawar and Nowshera to locate possible facilitators and associates.

Authorities stressed that the investigation into the Islamabad suicide bombing continues from multiple angles, with more evidence anticipated to emerge and provide further clarity on the incident's full extent.

(With inputs from PTI)

