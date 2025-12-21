Delhi Police Arrest Bus Helper For Stealing USD 1,600 From Iranian Passenger

Delhi Police arrested Monish, a bus helper, for allegedly stealing USD 1,600 from an Iranian passenger.
A 26-year-old bus helper was arrested by Delhi Police after allegedly stealing USD 1,600 from an Iranian national who had forgotten her purse on a private bus at ISBT Kashmere Gate, officials said on Sunday.
The incident came to light on December 15, when a complaint was lodged at the ISBT Kashmere Gate police post by Dr Ali Akbar Shah, a Delhi University professor and resident of Mukherjee Nagar, PTI reported.
Dr Shah informed police that his guest, Fareshteh Sayanjali, an Iranian national, had arrived in India on December 13 and was staying at his residence. She had travelled to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and was returning to Delhi on December 15, the police added.
According to police, while de-boarding the bus at ISBT Kashmere Gate around 1.45 pm, Sayanjali inadvertently left her purse on a seat. "After some time, she received a phone call from the bus operator informing her that the purse had been found in the vehicle. However, when the purse was handed back to her, she discovered that USD 1,600 in cash kept inside was missing," an officer said.
Based on Dr Shah’s statement, an FIR was registered at Kashmere Gate police station on December 16, and an investigation was launched, PTI reported.
During the inquiry, police questioned the driver and conductor of the bus. The conductor stated that Monish, the bus helper, found the purse abandoned on a seat and handed it over to him, the police said.
"Monish initially attempted to mislead the investigators, but later confessed to stealing the US dollars from the purse," the officer added. Following his confession, Monish was arrested on December 17, and the entire stolen amount was recovered.
The accused, Monish, a resident of Jahangirpuri in north Delhi, has studied up to Class 10 and has been working as a helper with the private bus service for the past year, police said.
(With inputs from PTI)