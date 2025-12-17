PSG Vs Flamengo Preview, FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 Final: Live Streaming - When, Where To Watch

Paris Saint-Germain vs Flamengo, FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 Final: Get live streaming information, head-to-head stats, and a preview ahead of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final between PSG and Flamengo on Wednesday, 17 December, at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar

Outlook Sports Desk
Paris Saint-Germain Vs Flamengo Preview, FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming
Paris Saint-Germain's players celebrate during the win over Rennes.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Paris Saint-Germain face Flamengo in the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final

  • The match will be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar; kickoff at 8:00 pm local time (10:30 pm IST)

  • The match won’t be on TV in India but can be watched live on FIFA+

Paris Saint-Germain stand one win away from adding another landmark trophy to an already defining year. Fresh off their long-awaited Champions League triumph, the French champions face Brazil’s Flamengo in Wednesday’s Intercontinental Cup final, with the chance to claim the title for the first time in club history.

The Intercontinental Cup has never been won by a French side. Originally contested for more than four decades until 2004, the competition was revived by FIFA last year following the overhaul of the Club World Cup into a 32-team summer event.

PSG’s season has already delivered major milestones. They lifted their maiden Champions League crown in May but fell short of global supremacy in July, losing the Club World Cup final to Chelsea in the United States. Now, another opportunity to make history awaits in Doha.

“I’m focused on building on what we saw last season,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said ahead of the final. “Making history was an objective last season, and we want to continue making history. Every final is different. Flamengo is a very good team, and it will be a close, difficult final.”

Flamengo arrive with history and momentum of their own. The South American champions are aiming to secure their second Intercontinental Cup, having last lifted the trophy in 1981 after defeating Liverpool with a team led by Brazilian icons Zico and Júnior.

This year has already been a standout one for the Rio-based club, with titles in both the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian league.

Their path to the final was far more demanding. While PSG advanced directly as European champions, Flamengo booked their place by defeating Mexico’s Cruz Azul and Egypt’s Pyramids.

South American teams have traditionally placed greater importance on the competition, and Flamengo’s approach has reflected that focus. PSG, meanwhile, rotated their squad during a 3-2 domestic win over Metz on Saturday to manage workload ahead of the trip to Qatar. Achraf Hakimi was left behind due to injury.

“We know how strong PSG is, they are the favorites, but that does not take our confidence away,” Flamengo left-back Alex Sandro said. “This match is special for us, we will enjoy every minute, every second, every gap on the pitch, every touch on the ball as if that was the last one. All that matters to us at this moment is this game.”

Beyond the silverware, there is added prestige at stake. The winners will earn the right to wear the FIFA champions badge on their shirts for the next year, a visible symbol of global supremacy.

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Flamengo: Head-To-Head Record

PSG and Flamengo have faced each other three times in friendly matches, with each team winning once and one game ending in a draw. Flamengo won 2–0, while PSG responded with a 3–1 victory. Their last encounter ended in a 1–1 draw, with Flamengo ultimately prevailing 3–1 on penalties.

What Is The FIFA Intercontinental Cup?

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup is an annual competition that pits the UEFA Champions League winner against the top club champion from the six other confederations. It replaced the knockout-format FIFA Club World Cup, which ran from 2005 to 2023. Real Madrid are the defending champions, having claimed the trophy by defeating CF Pachuca in the 2024 final.

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Flamengo, FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 Final: Live Streaming

When to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Flamengo, FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final?

The 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final will take place at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 pm local time (10:30 pm IST).

Where to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Flamengo, FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final?

The 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final won’t be broadcast on TV in India, but fans can watch live streaming on FIFA+.

Published At:
