Flamengo Vs Pyramids Live Score, FIFA Intercontinental Cup: South American Champions Tested By Rising African Force

Flamengo's Giorgian de Arrascaeta celebrates with his teammate Jorginho after scoring his side's opening goal during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup match against Cruz Azul on December 10, 2025. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Flamengo and Pyramids FC are set for a high-stakes clash in the FIFA Challenger Cup semi-final, part of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025, with the winner earning a shot at Paris Saint-Germain in the final on December 17. Flamengo arrive in strong form after defeating Cruz Azul 2-1 to reach this stage, showcasing the attacking flair that has made them South American champions and Copa Libertadores winners this season. Pyramids, meanwhile, ride confidence from a historic 3-1 win over Al Ahli and their CAF Champions League triumph, marking them as Africa’s rising force eager to claim global silverware. This rare cross-confederation showdown in Doha promises tactical intensity and momentum swings as both sides pursue football glory on the international stage.
