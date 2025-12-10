Cruz Azul Vs Flamengo LIVE Score, FIFA Intercontinental Cup: Pivotal Showdown In Derby Of The Americas

Cruz Azul vs Flamengo Live Score, FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025: Follow the play-by-play updates from the CAZ vs FLA, Derby of the Americas match at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on December 10, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Cruz Azul vs Flamengo live score FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 Derby of the Americas
Cruz Azul vs Flamengo Live Score, FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 Derby of the Americas. | Photo: X
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 fixture between Cruz Azul and Flamengo at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. This clash, dubbed the Derby of the Americas, pits the continental champions of North and South America against each other for a place in the semifinals, where the winner will face Pyramids FC. Cruz Azul arrive as the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup winners, having thrashed Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 in the final to secure their seventh continental crown. Flamengo, meanwhile, are enjoying a fairytale season. The Brazilian powerhouse lifted the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores after defeating Palmeiras, and also clinched the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A title. Follow the live scores and updates from the Cruz Azul vs Flamengo football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Cruz Azul vs Flamengo LIVE Score: FLA Playing XI

Starting XI: Agustin Rossi; Guillermo Varela, Leo Ortiz, Leo Pereira, Alex Sandro; Erick Pulgar, Jorginho; Jorge Carrascal, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Samuel Dias Lino; Bruno Henrique (c).

Bench: Dyogo (gk), Matheus Cunha (gk), Ayrton Lucas, Danilo, Emerson Royal, Evertton Araujo, Nicolas de la Cruz, Saul Niguez, Everton, Gonzalo Plata, Juninho, Luiz Araujo, Michael, Wallace Yan.

Cruz Azul vs Flamengo LIVE Score: CAZ Playing XI

Starting XI: Andres Gudino; Willer Ditta, Erik Lira, Gonzalo Piovi; Jorge Sanchez, Igancio Rivero (c), Jeremy Marquez, Carlos Rodriguez; Jose Paradela, Gabriel Fernandez, Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi.

Bench: Bruno Salgado (gk), Emmanuel Ochoa (gk), Jorge Rodarte, Omar Campos, Amaury Garcia, Amaury Morales, Diego Valdez, Emmanuel Sanchez, Jaziel Mendoza, Lorenzo Faravelli, Luka Romero, Angel Sepulveda, Mateo Levy, Mateusz Bogusz.

Cruz Azul vs Flamengo LIVE Score: Road Ahead

The winner of tonight's fixture will move on to the FIFA Challenger Cup, where they will take on Egyptian side Pyramids FC, who defeated Auckland City and Al Ahli in the Africa/Asia/Pacific Cup. The winner of that tie will then qualify for the Intercontinental Cup Final, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain on December 17.

Cruz Azul vs Flamengo LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

As far as records exit, tonight's fixture is the first time that Cruz Azul and Flamengo are playing against each other in a competitive fixture.

Cruz Azul vs Flamengo LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Cruz Azul vs Flamengo, FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025

  • Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

  • Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

  • Time: 10:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: FIFA+

Cruz Azul vs Flamengo LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog for the Derby of the Americas match between the Mexican giants Cruz Azul and Brazilian side Flamengo. With both sides chasing continental glory, we have a high-stakes clash in Doha tonight. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

