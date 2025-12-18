FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 Final: PSG Claim Their First Global Title Through Goalkeeper Safanov's Heroics

Paris Saint-Germain are the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup champions after a convincing performance by their goalkeeper Matvey Safanov in the penalty shootout victory over Flamengo in Doha. It had remained 1-1 after 120 minutes of intense and grueling action. PSG took the lead in the first half through a sliding finish from Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after Fabian Ruiz's 10th minute got cancelled. Flamengo replied with a goal, 17 minutes into the 2nd half as Jorginho came up with a calm penalty. With neither side able to find a winner in extra time, the game moved to penalties. PSG's Safonov emerged as the hero, saving four penalties and despite misses from Dembele and Barcola, the European Champions secured a 2-1 shootout win to lift the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 for the first time in their history. Watch the best pictures from the match.

Flamengo Vs PSG Qatar Intercontinental Cup Soccer Final-1
PSG's Marquinhos lifts the trophy after winning the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final soccer match between Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Flamengo Vs PSG Qatar Intercontinental Cup Soccer Final-Marquinhos
PSG's Marquinhos lifts the trophy after winning the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final soccer match between Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Flamengo Vs PSG Qatar Intercontinental Cup Soccer Final-
A Flamengo fan reacts after her team lost the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final soccer match against Paris Saint-Germain in Qatar, in the Rocinha favela of Rio de Janeiro. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
Flamengo Vs PSG Qatar Intercontinental Cup Soccer Final-
Flamengo players stand on the podium after lost the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final soccer match between Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Flamengo Vs PSG Qatar Intercontinental Cup Soccer Final-Vitinha
PSG's Vitinha, right, received the best player trophy from FIFA President Gianni Infantino end of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final soccer match between Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Flamengo Vs PSG Qatar Intercontinental Cup Soccer Final-Matvey Safonov
PSG's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov stop a ball in the penalty shootout during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final soccer match between Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Flamengo Vs PSG Qatar Intercontinental Cup Soccer Final-Jorginho
Flamengo's Jorginho, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final soccer match between Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Flamengo Vs PSG Qatar Intercontinental Cup Soccer Final-Fabian Ruiz
PSG's Fabian Ruiz, right, fights for the ball with Flamengo's Gonzalo Plata during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final soccer match between Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Flamengo Vs PSG Qatar Intercontinental Cup Soccer Final-Luis Enrique
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique gives instructions from the side line during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final soccer match between Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Flamengo Vs PSG Qatar Intercontinental Cup Soccer Final-Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final soccer match between Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Flamengo Vs PSG Qatar Intercontinental Cup Soccer-Joao Neves
PSG's Joao Neves, left, fights for the ball with Flamengo's Leo Pereira during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final soccer match between Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Flamengo Vs PSG Qatar Intercontinental Cup Soccer Final-Vitinha
PSG's Vitinha, left, is challenged by Flamengo's Gonzalo Plata during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final soccer match between Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
Flamengo Vs PSG Qatar Intercontinental Cup Soccer Final-Flamengo soccer club fans
Fans of Brazil's Flamengo soccer club cheer in the Rocinha favela of Rio de Janeiro prior to their team's FIFA Intercontinental Cup final soccer match against Paris Saint-Germain in Doha, Qatar. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
