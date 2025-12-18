FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 Final: PSG Claim Their First Global Title Through Goalkeeper Safanov's Heroics
Paris Saint-Germain are the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup champions after a convincing performance by their goalkeeper Matvey Safanov in the penalty shootout victory over Flamengo in Doha. It had remained 1-1 after 120 minutes of intense and grueling action. PSG took the lead in the first half through a sliding finish from Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after Fabian Ruiz's 10th minute got cancelled. Flamengo replied with a goal, 17 minutes into the 2nd half as Jorginho came up with a calm penalty. With neither side able to find a winner in extra time, the game moved to penalties. PSG's Safonov emerged as the hero, saving four penalties and despite misses from Dembele and Barcola, the European Champions secured a 2-1 shootout win to lift the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 for the first time in their history. Watch the best pictures from the match.
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
6/12
7/12
8/12
9/12
10/12
11/12
12/12
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE