India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement: Burning Questions Answered

India at Asia Cup: The 2025 squad selection will mark a generational transition for T20I cricket, as stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja have stepped aside, opening doors for new talent. Suryakumar Yadav remains the captain but stars like Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill are pushing for a spot in the side

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indias Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement: Questions Answered
Several emerging players are challenging established names for places in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. Photo: File/AP
  • India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad to be announced August 19; 15 players plus possible travelling reserves

  • Suryakumar Yadav to lead; Shubman Gill in contention; Jasprit Bumrah expected

  • Veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja step aside; IPL form and middle-order experience key

India will begin their Asia Cup title defence with a group stage match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai on September 10, 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce India's squad on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Indian news outlets have reported extensive speculation regarding the final squad. Ahead of India's squad announcement for the continental tournament, here's a look at the key talking points:

Squad Announcement Date And Selection Process

The BCCI, India's national cricket governing body, typically announces major tournament squads about three weeks before the start of the event.

For the 2025 edition, the ACC set a formal deadline for squad submission as August 28, 2025, which is twelve days before the tournament opener. The selection committee’s meeting in Mumbai will also address travel logistics.

India At Asia Cup 2025: Captaincy, Key Players, Selection Debates

Captain Suryakumar Yadav (right) with coach Gautam Gambhir at a training session ahead of the fourth India vs England T20I in Pune. - PTI/Shashank Parade
India's Asia Cup Squad Announcement: Who Is In Fray For Selection In Suryakumar Yadav-led Side? Check Probables

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Suryakumar Yadav is all set to lead India in the Asia Cup 2025 T20I tournament, succeeding Rohit Sharma, who has retired from T20I cricket. Yadav’s 'appointment' follows his impressive IPL 2025 season, where he scored 717 runs, and his recent clearance of a fitness test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

Shubman Gill, the newly appointed Test captain, is under consideration for vice-captaincy or a return to the T20I squad. However, his selection depends on team composition and available top-order slots, as the competition is heightened by the IPL and T20I form of players like Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

Jasprit Bumrah, despite workload management concerns and missing the final Test of the England series, is expected to retain his place after confirming his availability for the Asia Cup and delivering strong performances in recent Tests.

It's worth noting that the average age of India's T20I squad dropped below 27 for the first time since 2016, reflecting a shift towards younger players. In the last two years, selectors included five debutants under age 25 in major tournaments, with three making their T20I debut in 2024 alone.

India At Asia Cup 2025: Squad Size, Deadline, Tournament Schedule

The Asia Cup 2025, scheduled from September 9 to September 28, requires final squad submissions shortly before the tournament starts. Most sources indicate the cutoff for squad submission is the last week of August 2025.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is expected to permit a maximum squad size of 15 main players for the T20I format, with provisions for additional travelling reserves. These guidelines align with recent ICC and ACC tournament standards.

Any squad changes after this deadline must be approved by the ACC’s technical committee and are permitted only in cases of injury or force majeure. The ACC’s 2025 circular also specifies that each team may register up to three travelling reserves, who can be activated only upon written notification and approval.

The BCCI's selection meeting in Mumbai will finalize the roster, ensuring all regulations are met for the Asia Cup 2025.

Generational Shift And Selection Strategy For Asia Cup 2025

The 2025 squad selection process is marked by intense competition and a generational transition, as T20I stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja have stepped aside.

This shift creates opportunities for emerging talent, with IPL performance playing a significant role in selection decisions.

The selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, are reportedly prioritising experience in middle-order positions to suit UAE conditions. They are also considering turnaround times for the Test series against West Indies, beginning October 2, 2025, which may influence workload management decisions for dual-format stars such as Shubman Gill.

Published At:
