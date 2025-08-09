India's Selection Dilemmas For Asia Cup 2025: Check Probable Squad And Captain

Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant remain doubtful due to fitness concerns. The selectors could have a hard time finalizing the top-order, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson all in contention

Indias captain Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav is in line to lead India at the tourament Photo: File
  • India take on UAE on Sept 10

  • Suryakumar reportedly in line to lead IND

  • Question marks over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to release the India's final squad for the Asia Cup 2025. However, multiple reports claim that the national selectors are in the final stages of discussion, with the announcement expected imminently.

These reports list probable inclusions and highlight continued deliberations due to injury recoveries and workload management for several senior players. Multiple media reports consistently indicate that Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2025, barring any late fitness setbacks.

This is corroborated across several sources citing insider leaks and practice sessions, with no concrete indication of an alternative captain as of August 9, 2025. Official confirmation from BCCI is still awaited, though, as recent injury niggles have caused some uncertainty.

The Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025 is anticipated to feature recent T20 regulars along with a few comeback candidates and Indian Premier League (IPL) standouts.

India's likely squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, and potentially Krunal Pandya, whose IPL form has drawn attention despite no national appearances since 2021.

Jasprit Bumrah remains doubtful due to fitness concerns, with Harshit Rana as the likely replacement, if required. Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy are also reportedly recovering from injuries and may not be selected.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav returned to training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru in early August following sports hernia surgery in June 2025, his third operation in three years after an ankle procedure in 2023 and an earlier hernia surgery in 2024.

His rehabilitation is under close supervision, with training intensity set to increase gradually to ensure full fitness ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, which begins on September 9.

Selection Dilemmas: Senior Players And Opening Pair

Selectors face numerous challenges due to India’s strong white-ball bench. The primary conundrum involves the opening pair: the Abhishek Sharma/Sanju Samson partnership has delivered intermittent success, but Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill -- both in exceptional domestic and international form -- remain strong contenders.

Ongoing injury management for Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy and efforts to balance youth with experience will shape the final composition. The selectors, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, have prioritised form and fitness since early 2025, while considering IPL 2025 performances as a key metric for squad inclusion. Official squad and captaincy announcements are anticipated within days.

The Indian cricket team is undergoing a transition, with younger players stepping into leadership roles. Shubman Gill, at 25, was appointed Test captain after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket.

Gill emphasised his leadership style by focusing on player communication and security, and bolstered his credentials by leading the Gujarat Titans to the IPL playoffs. This shift signals a broader strategy to infuse fresh talent into key positions, balancing experience with emerging players under head coach Gambhir.

Published At:
