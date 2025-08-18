Asia Cup 2025 Squad: How To Fit Shubman Gill Into India’s T20 Team? Selectors’ Dilemma

India’s selectors meet on Tuesday with a tricky call on their hands, whether to slot Shubman Gill back into a T20 side that has been thriving under Suryakumar Yadav, or back those who have delivered in his absence, with battles also raging in the spin, finishing and wicketkeeping departments

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indias Asia Cup Squad: Shubman Gill, Axar Patel Vice-Captaincy Contenders
Shubman Gill's strong performance as India's Test captain could have a trickle effect with regards to Asia Cup T20 selection. Photo: File/AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill’s return clashes with settled top order of Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for Asia Cup 2025.

  • Rinku Singh vulnerable as Gautam Gambhir rejects designated finisher role in Asia Cup squad

  • Harshit Rana leads race for reserve pacer; spin battle between Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar

  • Jitesh Sharma ahead of Dhruv Jurel for keeper slot; Shivam Dube set as backup all-rounder

Fitting Shubman Gill into India’s slick T20 machinery could be the thorniest task facing the national selectors when they meet on Tuesday to finalise the 15-man squad for next month’s Asia Cup in the UAE.

Gill, who has been in sublime touch in red-ball cricket and fresh off a stellar run in England, has not quite found a natural place in the T20 unit that will contest the continental tournament from September 9 to 28. For Ajit Agarkar and his panel, the question is whether to disturb a functioning set-up just to accommodate a big name.

India’s T20 bench strength is overflowing, with almost 30 players capable of walking into the squad. Every position has three or four contenders, especially at the top of the order where at least half a dozen batters of similar pedigree are available.

Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson have seized their opportunities in national colours over the past season. Yet, breathing down their necks are Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and IPL Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan, all of whom boast equally strong credentials.

Spin Conundrum

The spin department is just as crowded. Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy are competing for a single slot, while the most experienced of the lot, Yuzvendra Chahal, remains overlooked. Gambhir’s preference for all-rounders also keeps Washington Sundar firmly in the mix alongside Axar Patel.

With conditions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi expected to assist spin to a fair degree, the final call here will carry plenty of weight.

File photo of India national team cricketer Kedar Jadhav. - | Photo: Instagram/kedarjadhavofficial
Asia Cup 2025, IND Vs PAK: Former Indian Cricketer ‘Confident’ That India Will Not Play Pakistan

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Who Makes Way For Shubman Gill?

If Gill is part of the 15, then he cannot simply be carried as backup. His inclusion would inevitably push out one of Sanju, Abhishek or Tilak from the batting order. Rinku Singh’s place is also in jeopardy, especially as Gambhir does not subscribe to the idea of a specialist finisher and Rinku has not made a strong case lately, either with India or KKR.

Leadership complicates matters further. Gill was vice-captain before Test commitments pulled him away from T20Is, leaving Axar Patel to step in. Axar’s contributions as deputy might look diminished if Gill reclaims the role immediately.

Pacers In Focus

Hardik Pandya’s ability to operate as a frontline seamer, coupled with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh’s automatic selection, leaves only one slot for a reserve pacer. Harshit Rana appears to be ahead in the race, with Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj being preserved for red-ball cricket. With a home series against West Indies following the Asia Cup, Bumrah could be rested, giving Prasidh and Siraj a fresher run against the visitors.

Finishers And Keepers

With Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant still unavailable due to injury, Shivam Dube is a near certainty as the second seam-bowling all-rounder. For the second wicketkeeper’s spot, Jitesh Sharma’s lower-order hitting during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title-winning IPL campaign has put him slightly ahead of Dhruv Jurel, who remains more of a top-order option.

Balancing Act

The selection panel faces two competing views. One insists regulars deserve their place, regardless of reputations waiting in the wings. The other argues that Gill represents not just India’s all-format future but also its biggest brand value, making his inclusion non-negotiable.

Yet, under Suryakumar Yadav, India have won 17 of their last 20 T20Is, a record built without Gill or Jaiswal in the XI. Bringing them back may strengthen the profile of the team, but it could also disturb a line-up that has become ruthlessly efficient.

With PTI Inputs

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks