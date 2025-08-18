Asia Cup 2025 Squad: How To Fit Shubman Gill Into India’s T20 Team? Selectors’ Dilemma

Shubman Gill’s return clashes with settled top order of Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan for Asia Cup 2025.
Rinku Singh vulnerable as Gautam Gambhir rejects designated finisher role in Asia Cup squad
Harshit Rana leads race for reserve pacer; spin battle between Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar
Jitesh Sharma ahead of Dhruv Jurel for keeper slot; Shivam Dube set as backup all-rounder
Fitting Shubman Gill into India’s slick T20 machinery could be the thorniest task facing the national selectors when they meet on Tuesday to finalise the 15-man squad for next month’s Asia Cup in the UAE.
Gill, who has been in sublime touch in red-ball cricket and fresh off a stellar run in England, has not quite found a natural place in the T20 unit that will contest the continental tournament from September 9 to 28. For Ajit Agarkar and his panel, the question is whether to disturb a functioning set-up just to accommodate a big name.
India’s T20 bench strength is overflowing, with almost 30 players capable of walking into the squad. Every position has three or four contenders, especially at the top of the order where at least half a dozen batters of similar pedigree are available.
Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson have seized their opportunities in national colours over the past season. Yet, breathing down their necks are Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and IPL Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan, all of whom boast equally strong credentials.
Spin Conundrum
The spin department is just as crowded. Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy are competing for a single slot, while the most experienced of the lot, Yuzvendra Chahal, remains overlooked. Gambhir’s preference for all-rounders also keeps Washington Sundar firmly in the mix alongside Axar Patel.
With conditions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi expected to assist spin to a fair degree, the final call here will carry plenty of weight.
Who Makes Way For Shubman Gill?
If Gill is part of the 15, then he cannot simply be carried as backup. His inclusion would inevitably push out one of Sanju, Abhishek or Tilak from the batting order. Rinku Singh’s place is also in jeopardy, especially as Gambhir does not subscribe to the idea of a specialist finisher and Rinku has not made a strong case lately, either with India or KKR.
Leadership complicates matters further. Gill was vice-captain before Test commitments pulled him away from T20Is, leaving Axar Patel to step in. Axar’s contributions as deputy might look diminished if Gill reclaims the role immediately.
Pacers In Focus
Hardik Pandya’s ability to operate as a frontline seamer, coupled with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh’s automatic selection, leaves only one slot for a reserve pacer. Harshit Rana appears to be ahead in the race, with Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj being preserved for red-ball cricket. With a home series against West Indies following the Asia Cup, Bumrah could be rested, giving Prasidh and Siraj a fresher run against the visitors.
Finishers And Keepers
With Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant still unavailable due to injury, Shivam Dube is a near certainty as the second seam-bowling all-rounder. For the second wicketkeeper’s spot, Jitesh Sharma’s lower-order hitting during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title-winning IPL campaign has put him slightly ahead of Dhruv Jurel, who remains more of a top-order option.
Balancing Act
The selection panel faces two competing views. One insists regulars deserve their place, regardless of reputations waiting in the wings. The other argues that Gill represents not just India’s all-format future but also its biggest brand value, making his inclusion non-negotiable.
Yet, under Suryakumar Yadav, India have won 17 of their last 20 T20Is, a record built without Gill or Jaiswal in the XI. Bringing them back may strengthen the profile of the team, but it could also disturb a line-up that has become ruthlessly efficient.
With PTI Inputs