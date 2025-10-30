India Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Rain Puts Paid To Canberra Opener
The series-opening T20 international between Australia and India was washed out on Wednesday (October 29, 2025) after persistent rain restricted play to less than 10 overs. Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and sent India in to bat. T20 World Cup champions India batted for 9.4 overs and reached 97-1 before rain stopped play a second time, with Suryakumar Yadav unbeaten on 39 off 24 deliveries and Shubman Gill not out 37 off 20 balls. An hour later, umpires declared the match over. The only wicket to fall was Abhishek Sharma, who scored 19 from 14 deliveries before he chipped Nathan Ellis to Tim David at mid-off in the fourth over.
