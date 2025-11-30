Adelaide Strikers Vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Get live streaming, toss updates, and playing XIs for Match 30 between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat on Sunday, 30 November at North Sydney Oval

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Adelaide Strikers Vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming Womens Big Bash League Toss Update Playing XIs
Adelaide Strikers' Laura Wolvaardt celebrates her half-century against Melbourne Renegades. Photo: X/Weber Women's Big Bash League
  • Adelaide Strikers Women face Brisbane Heat Women in Match 30 of the WBBL 2025 at North Sydney Oval

  • Toss update: Adelaide Strikers Women have won the toss and chosen to bowl first.

  • The match is live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, and broadcast on Star Sports Network in India

Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat walk into Match 30 of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 with form nowhere close to what they’d want.

The Strikers have only two wins from seven, both while chasing, and even their last outing descended into controversy after a rain-hit game against Sydney Thunder was called off when the Thunder were practically home.

The Heat’s story is even rougher. Jess Jonassen’s side sit rock-bottom, winless, and struggling for any sort of rhythm. Their six-match losing run only paused because their clash against Sydney Sixers never started thanks to rain.

With both teams desperate, the Heat, last season’s runners-up, will be itching just to get on the board, while the Strikers hope to steady a wobbling campaign.

Adelaide Strikers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Brisbane Heat Women.

Adelaide Strikers Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Tammy Beaumont, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath(c), Bridget Patterson(w), Ellie Johnston, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sophie Ecclestone, Jemma Barsby, Eleanor Larosa, Darcie Brown

Brisbane Heat Women (Playing XI): Grace Harris, Charli Knott(c), Lauren Winfield-Hill, Georgia Redmayne(w), Nadine de Klerk, Chinelle Henry, Annie O Neil, Mikayla Wrigley, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton

Adelaide Strikers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming

The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

