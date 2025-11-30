Adelaide Strikers Vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women face Brisbane Heat Women in Match 30 of the WBBL 2025 at North Sydney Oval
Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat walk into Match 30 of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 with form nowhere close to what they’d want.
The Strikers have only two wins from seven, both while chasing, and even their last outing descended into controversy after a rain-hit game against Sydney Thunder was called off when the Thunder were practically home.
The Heat’s story is even rougher. Jess Jonassen’s side sit rock-bottom, winless, and struggling for any sort of rhythm. Their six-match losing run only paused because their clash against Sydney Sixers never started thanks to rain.
With both teams desperate, the Heat, last season’s runners-up, will be itching just to get on the board, while the Strikers hope to steady a wobbling campaign.
Adelaide Strikers Women have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Brisbane Heat Women.
Adelaide Strikers Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Tammy Beaumont, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath(c), Bridget Patterson(w), Ellie Johnston, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sophie Ecclestone, Jemma Barsby, Eleanor Larosa, Darcie Brown
Brisbane Heat Women (Playing XI): Grace Harris, Charli Knott(c), Lauren Winfield-Hill, Georgia Redmayne(w), Nadine de Klerk, Chinelle Henry, Annie O Neil, Mikayla Wrigley, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton
Adelaide Strikers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.