Adelaide Strikers Vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Get live streaming, toss updates, and playing XIs for Match 23 between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat on Tuesday, 25 November at Karen Rolton Oval

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Adelaide Strikers Vs Brisbane Heat Streaming Womens Big Bash League Toss Update Playing XIs
Adelaide Strikers' Laura Wolvaardt celebrates her half-century against Melbourne Renegades. Photo: X/Weber Women's Big Bash League
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Adelaide Strikers Women are facing Brisbane Heat Women in the 23rd game of WBBL 2025

  • Adelaide Strikers Women won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • The match is live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, and broadcast on Star Sports Network in India

Adelaide Strikers Women are set to face Brisbane Heat Women at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Tuesday, November 25, in the 23rd game of the Women's Big Bash League 2025 season.

Both teams have struggled this season, finding themselves near the bottom of the points table. Adelaide has managed only one win from five matches, while Brisbane is yet to open its account.

With more than half the tournament already behind them, a significant turnaround seems unlikely, but both sides will be aiming to end the remaining fixtures on a positive note.

Adelaide Strikers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update

Adelaide Strikers Women have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Brisbane Heat.

Adelaide Strikers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat Women (Playing XI): Charli Knott, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Jonassen(c), Georgia Redmayne(w), Nadine de Klerk, Chinelle Henry, Mikayla Wrigley, Annie O Neil, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton

Adelaide Strikers Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Tammy Beaumont, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath(c), Bridget Patterson(w), Ellie Johnston, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sophie Ecclestone, Jemma Barsby, Eleanor Larosa, Darcie Brown

Related Content
Related Content

Adelaide Strikers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming

The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Proteas In Driving Seat As Lead Swells To 500+ At Lunch|RSA 220/4 (70)

  2. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  3. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  4. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  5. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Temperature Drop Warning

  3. Six Killed, 56 Injured In Tenkasi Bus Collision; Tamil Nadu CM Announces Compensation

  4. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

  5. Jaipur Court Rules Adani-Led Company Wrongfully Gained Over Rs 1,400 Crore From Rajasthan PSU

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. PML-N Sweeps Pakistan By-Elections, Secures 12 Of 13 Seats

  3. Sudan’s Burhan Rejects U.S.-Led Ceasefire Plan As 'Worst Yet'

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. Australian Senator Pauline Hanson Sparks Uproar By Wearing Burqa In Parliament

Latest Stories

  1. CPI MP Blames Congress For Mahagathbandhan's Rout In Bihar

  2. Manchester United 0-1 Everton Highlights, Premier League: 10-Man Toffees Trounce Red Devils On Amorim's 1st Anniversary

  3. Daily Horoscope For November 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Virgo, And Aquarius

  4. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  5. Explainer: Why The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill Threatened Chandigarh’s Union Territory Status

  6. Three Killed In Suicide Bombing Attack In Peshawar

  7. Another Valiant Giant Has Left Us: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Dharmendra

  8. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Proteas In Driving Seat As Lead Swells To 500+ At Lunch|RSA 220/4 (70)