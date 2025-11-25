Adelaide Strikers Vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women are facing Brisbane Heat Women in the 23rd game of WBBL 2025
Adelaide Strikers Women are set to face Brisbane Heat Women at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Tuesday, November 25, in the 23rd game of the Women's Big Bash League 2025 season.
Both teams have struggled this season, finding themselves near the bottom of the points table. Adelaide has managed only one win from five matches, while Brisbane is yet to open its account.
With more than half the tournament already behind them, a significant turnaround seems unlikely, but both sides will be aiming to end the remaining fixtures on a positive note.
Adelaide Strikers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update
Adelaide Strikers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Playing XIs
Brisbane Heat Women (Playing XI): Charli Knott, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Jonassen(c), Georgia Redmayne(w), Nadine de Klerk, Chinelle Henry, Mikayla Wrigley, Annie O Neil, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton
Adelaide Strikers Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Tammy Beaumont, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath(c), Bridget Patterson(w), Ellie Johnston, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Sophie Ecclestone, Jemma Barsby, Eleanor Larosa, Darcie Brown
Adelaide Strikers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.