Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Match 22 on Sunday, 23 November at Allan Border Field

Melbourne Stars' Meg Lanning celebrates her century against Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League. Photo: X/WBBL
  • Brisbane Heat Women face Melbourne Stars Women in the Women’s Big Bash League 2025

  • Melbourne Stars Women won the toss and have opted to bat

  • Follow live streaming and updates for the match on official WBBL platforms

Brisbane Heat Women face Melbourne Stars Women at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Sunday, 23 November, in a crucial Women’s Big Bash League 2025 clash. Get toss update here.

The two teams recently met in last month’s T20 Spring Challenge, where the Heat claimed a comprehensive 63-run win.

Brisbane Heat Women are yet to register their first points this season. Their closest contest came in the opening match against Melbourne Renegades Women, but they have struggled to hit form since, with no batter or bowler making a significant impact. A win on Sunday will be vital to get their campaign back on track.

Melbourne Stars Women have relied heavily on Meg Lanning, who has been in fine batting form. Kim Garth has led the bowling attack, taking eight wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 5.66. The Stars have won two of their four games so far, with one match ending in a no-result.

Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars Women won the toss and opted to bat first against Brisbane Heat.

Melbourne Stars Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Amy Jones(w), Annabel Sutherland(c), Marizanne Kapp, Danielle Gibson, Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Georgia Prestwidge, Maisy Gibson, Sophie Day

Brisbane Heat Women (Playing XI): Grace Harris, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen(c), Chinelle Henry, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Georgia Redmayne(w), Nadine de Klerk, Mikayla Wrigley, Annie O Neil, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton

Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Streaming Info

The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

