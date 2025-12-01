Khelo India University Games 2025: Pratyasa Ray Turns Early Water Therapy Into A Medal-Winning Journey

Pratyasa Ray’s remarkable journey from childhood water therapy to winning three gold, one silver, and one bronze at KIUG 2025 showcases her resilience, talent, and rise as one of India’s brightest young swimmers

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pratyasa Ray (center) poses with her gold medal at KIUG Rajasthan 2025
Pratyasa Ray (center) poses with her gold medal at KIUG Rajasthan 2025 Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pratyasa Ray turned water therapy into a medal-winning swimming career

  • She won 3 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze at KIUG 2025

  • Now targeting 2026 Asian Games selection

By the time Pratyasa Ray turned three, her parents had already made numerous visits to various hospitals looking for a solution to her continuous health issues and stunted physical development. Her mother Charushree learnt that water therapy could help children with severe health issues and decided to try that option.

What started as a therapy has now become Pratyasa’s life as the 23-year-old is now one of the top swimmers in the country and showcased her prowess in the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 here by winning three gold, one silver and one bronze at the Sawai Man Singh Swimming Complex here.

The Utkal University student has so far won 18 medals including nine gold and seven silver medals over the last four editions of the Khelo India University Games apart from posting impressive results at various national and international tournaments.

Recounting the tough period when Pratyasa’s health was a major concern. Charushree said, “Pratyasa was born healthy. But she was given antibiotics to protect her from an infection when she was just 21 days old and those medicines reacted adversely. After that, her natural physical development stopped. Our concern grew. We wanted a healthy child, but everything was going against us. During that time, I read in Reader’s Digest that swimming can help children with several health issues. Tired of continuous hospital visits, I decided to take that risk,” she told SAI Media.

Related Content
Related Content

Also Read: Wrestler Shalina Sayer Emerges As Inspiring Talent From Siddi Community

“I started taking my three-year-old daughter to a swimming pool in Sambalpur. No admission was possible at that age, so I went into the water with her myself. The initial days were filled with tears and fear, but gradually, water turned her fear into play. Within two months, hospital visits reduced, and after three months, her health stabilized,” she told.

Six months after being introduced to water, Pratyasa indicated for the first time that she could enter the pool without a tube. Her mother recalled, “It was as if water gave her relief. She started enjoying being in water and realized that it was keeping her away from hospitals. Over the next two to three years, she easily increased her swimming distance from 25 meters to 50 meters.”

Pratyasha doesn’t remember these early days; everything she knows comes from her mother. She said, “A local coach in Sambalpur recognized my potential and suggested I take up competitive swimming.”

At the age of eight, Pratyasha started training professionally at the Jharsa Khaitan Swimming Complex under Rangnidhi Seth.

“During this period, my father, Rajat Kumar Ray, who works in the Odisha government, was transferred to Bhubaneswar. I then began professional training in Kalinga. Balancing studies and sports, I am now pursuing a double postgraduate degree from Utkal University,” she said.

In these years, Pratyasha has won multiple medals at the national and international level. Apart from her exploits in the Khelo India University Games, the Odisha swimmer also participated in three editions of Khelo India Youth Games, winning four silver and three bronze medals.

Her best performance in KIUG came in Guwahati last year where she won four golds, one silver and one bronze medal and was therefore awarded the Eklavya Award by the Odisha Government.

But soon after those Games, she suffered a hairline fracture in her shoulder. “Surgery wasn’t needed, but I needed two months of rehab. Because of rehab, I had to stay away from my main backstroke events, but I didn’t give up. To maintain my racing ability, I started competing in freestyle and also in longer events of 200 and 400 meters.”

She not only recovered in time for the Senior Nationals in September last year but also finished with a gold medal in relay and silver medal in 100m backstroke and is now aiming to make it to the Indian team for the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

“My goal is to participate in the Asian Games, but before that, I want to compete in the World University Games and improve my timing. I love swimming, so I just want to swim, but I also want to achieve milestones for myself along the way.” She said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Hardik Pandya Returns To Action In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy As Selectors Track His Fitness For South Africa T20I Series

  2. Silent Messages From Loud Ranchi Victory

  3. Who Is Auqib Nabi? Jammu And Kashmir Swing Bowler Making Waves In Domestic Cricket

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Embraces Pink-Ball Test As Debate With Joe Root Grows - Says, ‘Different Ball, Same Game’

  5. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. March Of Movements

  2. Vasant Kunj B-1 Residents Protest Against High-Rise Tower

  3. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  4. Assam to Hold Talks With Protesters Over ST Status Report

  5. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Tens Of Thousands Rally Across Europe Demanding Justice Over Gaza War

  2. Pak Punjab Police Claim To Arrest Indian National Who 'Crossed' Into Country In August

  3. Venezuela Denounces Trump’s Airspace Warning As 'Colonialist Threat'

  4. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  5. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution