Asian Football Body Announces Launch Of AFC Nations League

The Asian Football Confederation has confirmed plans to introduce an AFC Nations League, aiming to improve the use of FIFA international windows across Asia

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asian Football Confederation Nations League launch confirmed
File photo of the logo of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). | Photo: File
Summary
  • AFC will adopt a tiered competition model similar to UEFA’s Nations League

  • Decision follows concerns over scheduling and rising costs of international matches

  • Details on the format, timeline and any links to World Cup or Asian Cup qualification to be announced later

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed plans to introduce an AFC Nations League, a new international competition designed to raise the standard of competitive matches between its member associations.

The decision mirrors the model introduced by UEFA in 2018, where European national teams are grouped into competitive tiers and face similarly ranked opponents during FIFA international windows.

The move comes amid the announcement by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that it will launch an African Nations League from 2029.

AFC Cites Scheduling Challenges

In an official statement released on Sunday, the AFC highlighted growing concerns around the effectiveness of international fixtures under the current system.

“The effective utilisation of the FIFA international match windows has become increasingly challenging due to limited opponent availability, rising operational costs and logistical complexities, often diminishing the sporting value of international fixtures,” the AFC said.

Following what it described as a “comprehensive internal review and consultation process,” the confederation confirmed it has decided in principle to introduce an AFC Nations League.

Inspired By UEFA Nations League Success

UEFA’s Nations League was created to ensure national teams play competitive matches against opponents of a similar level, replacing low-stakes friendlies with structured competition.

The system has been widely credited with improving match quality, increasing competitive balance and providing alternative qualification pathways for the European Championship and FIFA World Cup, particularly benefitting lower-ranked nations.

The AFC is expected to adopt a similar philosophy, though it has not yet confirmed whether the competition’s results will be linked to qualification for major tournaments.

The AFC stated that details regarding the format, competition structure, timeline and implementation will be announced at a later stage, following further consultation with national associations and other stakeholders.

(With AP Inputs)

