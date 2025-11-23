Khelo India University Games 2025: 5000+ Athletes Set For KIUG In Rajasthan; Bhajan Kaur, Nataraj Among Notable Athletes

As many as 5,000 athletes, including the likes of Olympian swimmer Srihari Nataraj and renowned archer Bhajan Kaur, will compete in the fifth edition of Khelo India University Games

Khelo India Youth Games 2025: 5000+ Athletes Set For KIUG In Rajasthan
File photo of athletics action from the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Photo: PTI
  • Khelo India University Games 2025 set to start from Monday, November 24

  • More than 5000 athletes are set to make their presence felt

  • Olympians Bhajan Kaur and Srihari Nataraj among the notable participants

As many as 5,000 athletes, including the likes of Olympian swimmer Srihari Nataraj and renowned archer Bhajan Kaur, will compete in the fifth edition of Khelo India University Games, scheduled to commence in Rajasthan on Monday.

Athletes from more than 230 universities will compete in 24 disciplines, including one demonstration event, in the annual event which will take place in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bharatpur and Bikaner.

The new sports included in KIUG this year are canoeing, kayaking, cycling, and beach volleyball.

Among those who will be favourites to win medals in their disciplines are double Olympian swimmer Srihari Nataraj and leading archers Bhajan Kaur, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami.

Srihari, competing in his second KIUG, will take part in six events.

"The Khelo India University Games stand as a powerful celebration of India's emerging sporting talent. This platform brings together the finest young athletes who exemplify dedication, discipline and the spirit of excellence," said sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"As India advances with renewed ambition towards the Asian Games 2026 and the Commonwealth Games, these games will play a pivotal role in shaping champions for the global stage," added Mandaviya.

List Of Sports In Khelo India University Games 2025

Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Fencing, Football, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Mallakhamb, Rugby, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Yogasana, Cycling, Beach Volleyball and Canoeing & Kayaking.

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start