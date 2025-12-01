Khelo India University Games: Wrestler Shalina Sayer Emerges As Inspiring Talent From Siddi Community

Shalina Sayer Siddhi from the Siddi community clinched bronze in the women’s 57kg freestyle at the 2025 Khelo India University Games, highlighting Khelo India’s strong commitment to inclusivity and emerging talent

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shalina Sayer Siddhi won the bronze medal in the 57kgs freestyle wrestling
Shalina Sayer Siddhi won the bronze medal in the 57kgs freestyle wrestling at KIUG Rajasthan 2025 Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shalina Sayer Siddhi secured bronze in the women’s 57kg freestyle event at KIUG 2025

  • Her achievement highlights Khelo India’s strong focus on inclusivity across communities

  • The medal win took place at Lohagarh Stadium in Bharatpur on November 29

The Khelo India Games are known for their inclusivity. In another example that reaffirms Khelo India’s commitment to that, Shalina Sayer Siddhi from the Siddi Community on Friday bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event of the 2025 Khelo India University Games (KIUG) in Bharatpur at the Lohagarh Stadium on November 29.

Shalina from Karnatak University, Dharwad, beat Bhanu of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Haryana 2-1 in her last group bout to claim the bronze.

For the uninitiated, the Siddis have African origins and came to India by sea several centuries ago. They have been living here since, and now they are as Indian as any, totally acculturated. The Siddis are considered a backward class and in many states come under the “scheduled tribes” category.

Naturally, Shalina’s achievement is commendable for rising above the mundane. But she couldn’t have done so without the Khelo India platform that provided opportunities to athletes like her to excel.

“I have participated in the Khelo India Youth Games. But this is my first Khelo India University Games. I had come with a lot of hope. I knew I would win a medal, though I was not sure what colour it would be. I am very happy to win the medal,” she said in the company of Ismail, the man in charge of the Karnatak University contingent.

Related Content
Related Content

This was no ordinary success. Athletes make a lot of sacrifices and sometimes face insurmountable hurdles to r̥ealise their dream. “We came here by train which took us three days. So, the journey was really arduous. But now that I have won, all that doesn’t matter. I would say it was worth all the effort,” Shalina, who picked up wrestling 10 years ago, said with a smile.

India is by no means an ideal society. Discrimination on the basis of skin colour is still a reality in many parts of the country. When enquired on this, Shalina surprisingly insisted she didn’t face such problems.

“I live in Dharwad and I have grown up with local kids. I will be very honest, I have not had any such experiences,” Shalina, who also won a bronze at an All-India University event in Punjab earlier this year, said.

“In fact, I get respected a lot because of my sporting background. People see me as an achiever. My sister is also a police woman in Bangalore,” she added.

During the interview, Shalina also introduced Pro Kabaddi League player Sushil Motesh Kambrekar from Bengal Warriors, who also hails from the same community. “Siddis are doing well. He is a such a big inspiration to the entire community. I have never met him but I hope I make my name like him and make everyone proud,” she said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Hardik Pandya Returns To Action In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy As Selectors Track His Fitness For South Africa T20I Series

  2. Silent Messages From Loud Ranchi Victory

  3. Who Is Auqib Nabi? Jammu And Kashmir Swing Bowler Making Waves In Domestic Cricket

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Embraces Pink-Ball Test As Debate With Joe Root Grows - Says, ‘Different Ball, Same Game’

  5. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. March Of Movements

  2. Vasant Kunj B-1 Residents Protest Against High-Rise Tower

  3. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  4. Assam to Hold Talks With Protesters Over ST Status Report

  5. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Tens Of Thousands Rally Across Europe Demanding Justice Over Gaza War

  2. Pak Punjab Police Claim To Arrest Indian National Who 'Crossed' Into Country In August

  3. Venezuela Denounces Trump’s Airspace Warning As 'Colonialist Threat'

  4. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  5. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution