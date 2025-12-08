Miami Heat’s Terry Rozier To Appear In New York Court On Federal Betting Charges

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier to be arraigned in New York on federal charges for sports betting
Rozier is expected in Brooklyn court for arraignment before attending a joint pre-trial hearing
Prosecutors allege Rozier conspired with associates to profit from prop bets
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier is due in a New York courtroom on Monday, where he will be formally arraigned on federal charges alleging his involvement in a betting scheme tied to his on-court performances.
The 31-year-old is scheduled to appear before a judge in Brooklyn on counts of wire fraud and money-laundering conspiracy, before joining five co-defendants and their legal teams for a pre-trial hearing later in the day.
Rozier has faced these allegations since October, when he first appeared in federal court in Orlando following the unsealing of the indictment. He was released under conditions at the time, and his attorney, Jim Trusty, dismissed the accusations, insisting that Rozier “is not a gambler” and is ready to contest the case.
Allegations Over March 2023 NBA Game
Prosecutors claim Rozier worked with associates to enable them to profit from bets placed on his performance during a March 2023 matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans.
According to the indictment, Rozier allegedly tipped off the group that he planned to exit the game early with an injury, enabling them to place prop bets expected to pay out substantial sums.
Rozier played 9 minutes and 36 seconds before leaving the contest with what he reported as a foot injury, and he did not return for the remainder of the season.
The case forms part of a sweeping federal crackdown on illegal gambling enterprises tied to professional sports. The investigation has already led to more than 30 arrests, including several individuals linked to organised crime.
Wider NBA Connections
Rozier is among three NBA figures caught up in the broader federal probe. Portland Trail Blazers head coach and NBA Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups has been charged in connection with an alleged attempt to manipulate high-stakes, Mafia-backed illegal poker games.
Former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones faces charges both in the poker scheme and in the separate betting conspiracy in which Rozier is implicated.
Both Billups and Jones pleaded not guilty at their respective arraignments last month. Billups and Rozier have since been placed on unpaid leave by their teams.
Rozier, a former University of Louisville standout, entered the NBA as a 2015 first-round pick of the Boston Celtics. Over his decade-long career, he has earned approximately $160 million. He was traded from Charlotte to Miami last year.
(With AP Inputs)