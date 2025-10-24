NBA Gambling-Mafia Poker Scandal: Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups Among Dozens Arrested

NBA stars Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are among those arrested in a major gambling and mafia-linked poker scandal, involving game manipulation, illegal betting, and fraud. Both have been placed on immediate NBA leave as the investigation continues, facing charges including wire fraud, money laundering, and extortion

Terry Rozier in action on Friday
Terry Rozier in action on Friday
The NBA is reeling after Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups were arrested in a sweeping FBI investigation into illegal sports betting and allegedly rigged, mafia-linked poker games.

Rozier, along with former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones, faces charges in a sports betting case, while Billups is one of 31 defendants implicated in high-stakes poker schemes connected to mafia crime families in New York.

The scale of the alleged crimes is staggering. FBI Director Kash Patel described the investigations as "extraordinary," spanning 11 states and involving tens of millions of dollars in fraud, theft, and robbery over multiple years.

Both Rozier and Billups were immediately placed on leave by the NBA, which released a statement saying, "We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority."

Terry Rozier Accused Of Manipulating Bets

Rozier’s alleged role centers on providing insiders with information to manipulate betting markets. One incident highlighted in court papers involved a March 23, 2023, game between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Rozier reportedly told co-conspirators he would leave the game early due to a foot injury. Bets totaling more than $200,000 were placed, and when Rozier exited after nine minutes, the scheme generated tens of thousands in illegal profits. To put it in perspective, Rozier typically averaged 35 minutes per game and 21 points, making his sudden exit highly unusual.

Rozier’s lawyer, James Trusty, has strongly denied the allegations, asserting that Rozier "is not a gambler" and criticizing prosecutors for relying on "spectacularly incredible sources rather than actual evidence."

Rozier appeared in federal court in Orlando, Florida, where he was released on bond after posting his $6 million Florida home as collateral. He is scheduled to appear in New York on December 8.

Damon Jones, meanwhile, is accused of involvement in two of the games under investigation, including matchups between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks in February 2023 and the Lakers versus Oklahoma City Thunder in January 2024.

Chauncey Billups And The Mafia-Linked Poker Scheme

Billups, arrested in Portland, Oregon, is facing charges in a massive, separate illegal poker case that federal prosecutors say involved 13 members and associates of the Bonanno, Genovese, and Gambino crime families.

According to U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella, Billups’ celebrity helped lure victims to high-stakes games in Las Vegas, Miami, Manhattan, and the Hamptons. Sophisticated cheating tools, including shuffling machines that read cards, special contact lenses and glasses, and even an X-ray table, were allegedly used to manipulate outcomes.

Victims reportedly lost tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars per game, with one losing $1.8 million. When some refused to pay, mafia associates allegedly used threats and intimidation to extract the money. Prosecutors say these games were carefully coordinated, with everyone from dealers to players complicit in the scam.

Billups was arraigned on Thursday and released on bond, with a New York court appearance scheduled for November 24.

Legal Implications And NBA Fallout

The cases highlight the darker side of professional sports amid the rapid rise of legal sports betting in the U.S. Since the Supreme Court struck down the federal ban in 2018, the sports betting industry has exploded, with billion-dollar deals involving leagues, media companies, and gambling firms. But these arrests underscore the risks when inside information is exploited for profit.

Charges across the cases include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, robbery, extortion, and illegal gambling. Seven NBA games between February 2023 and March 2024 are under scrutiny, with allegations that players deliberately influenced game outcomes.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch highlighted the impact on Rozier’s career, noting, "As the NBA season tips off, his career is already benched, not for injury, but for integrity."

FBI Assistant Director Christopher Raia added, "This is only the tip of the iceberg," stressing that authorities are working to prevent organized crime families from continuing to "wreak havoc in our communities."

The NBA, fans, and the wider sports world are now grappling with allegations that strike at the very heart of the league’s credibility.

