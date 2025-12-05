Khelo India University Games 2025: Samardeep Singh Gill Wins Men's Shot Put Event With KIUG Record Throw

Samardeep hurled the shot put to a distance of 19.42m on his second attempt to claim the gold medal at the 2025 Khelo India University Games in Rajasthan

Samardeep Singh Gill Wins Mens Shot Put Event With KIUG Record Throw
Indian shot put athlete Samardeep Singh Gill in action. Photo: Special Arrangement
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Samardeep Singh wins gold medal in Shot put at the Khelo India University Games 2025

  • His second attempt of 19.42m proved enough as he broke his own AIU record

  • Samardeep recently defeated Asian Games medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Samardeep Singh Gill improved on his own All India University (AIU) mark in men’s shot put while Isha Chander Prakash (women’s heptathlon) and the men’s 4x100m pack eclipsed the meet records in the Khelo India University Games here on Thursday.

Samardeep, who has beaten two-time Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor thrice this year, hurled the shot put to a distance of 19.42m on his second attempt to claim the gold medal, while the second place finisher Aniket of Guru Kashi University could only manage to clear a distance of 18.08m.

The previous AIU record (18.76m) and KIUG record (18.75m) holder, Samardeep has been in exceptional form this year throwing consistently above 19 metres and repeated that feat in Jaipur.

Samardeep’s teammate, Isha Chander Prakash eclipsed the KIUG record in heptathlon with a score of 4857.

Isha had taken a sizeable lead over her opponents after the first four events on Wednesday and maintained the advantage on Thursday to improve on the previous record by 109 points.

Olympian and 100m, 200m national record holder Animesh Kujur then ended the competition for KIIT on a high as he led his team to a new 4x100m meet record with a time of 40.09 seconds.

Silver medal winners Mahatma Gandhi University also equalled the previous KIUG record of 40.76s, held by Mangalore University.

With just one day of competition left, Chandigarh University extended their lead at the top of the medals table to 41 by bagging seven gold medals in Canoe and Kayaking on Thursday.

While Chandigarh University dominated the Canoe and Kayaking events, three records were broken in athletics to take the total to 12 over four days.

In Udaipur, Chandigarh University added seven gold medals on the last day of Canoe and Kayaking action at the Fateh Sagar Lake to finish with 23 gold, one silver and one bronze in the discipline.

Guru Kashi University was the second best contingent with three gold medals, one silver and three bronze.

In the men’s football final at Poornima University, University of Calicut defeated Guru Nanak Dev University 5-4 in the shoot-out after a goal-less score-line in regulation time.

