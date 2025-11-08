India Vs Australia T20I Series: Has The 2-1 Victory Given India The Mantra For A Perfect World Cup Squad?

India's Shubman Gill, left, and Abhishek Sharma return to pavilion as rain stops play during the fifth T20I cricket match of a series between India and Australia, in Brisbane. Photo: PTI/Izhar Khan

India's Shubman Gill, left, and Abhishek Sharma return to pavilion as rain stops play during the fifth T20I cricket match of a series between India and Australia, in Brisbane. Photo: PTI/Izhar Khan