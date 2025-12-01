Qatar Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: QAT 0-0 PLE; First Half Goes Goalless

Qatar Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Catch all the action from the QAT vs PLE football match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Qatar Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025
Qatar Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Hosts QAT are among the prime title contenders. Photo: FIFA
Welcome to our live coverage of the second match of FIFA Arab Cup 2025, pitting hosts Qatar against Palestine at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Monday (December 1). Qatar are one of seven nations headed to North America for next year's World Cup, and with a near-full strength squad at their disposal, are sure among the prime title contenders. Their opponents Palestine pipped Libya on penalties in the qualification phase to enter the tournament proper, and notched up an impressive 1-0 win against defending Arab Cup champions Algeria last month. Follow the live football scores and updates from the QAT vs PLE match.
LIVE UPDATES

Qatar Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Half-Time Update

After about four minutes of added time, the referee blows the whistle to bring the first half to an end. The scoreline remains 0-0, with neither side having done enough to draw first blood yet.

Qatar Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: QAT 0-0 PLE

An early substitution for Qatar as Issa Laye comes off the bench to replace A Madibo in the 32nd minute. Laye is immediately in action, and is ruled offside following a Qatar move in the 33rd minute.

Qatar Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Earlier Today...

In the opening encounter of FIFA Arab Cup 2025, Omar Kharbin's free-kick in the 48th minute settled the contest as Syria beat Tunisia 1-0 to start off the tournament with a win. 

Qatar Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: More About Tournament

Elevated into a fully FIFA-recognised event, the Arab Cup now serves as a battleground, drawing together teams from across vast stretches of Asia and Africa.

The 2025 edition, second iteration under the FIFA banner, features 16 teams from the AFC and CAF confederations, including many World Cup-bound teams like Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia from Africa; Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. For Iraq, still in contention via inter-confederation playoffs, against either Bolivia or Suriname, this tournament holds special importance, a veritable rehearsal.

Meanwhile, teams like Comoros, Kuwait, Palestine, Syria, and others, the Arab Cup provides a chance to test themselves against top regional rivals in a FIFA-sanctioned environment, outside the international calendar.

Earlier, the tournament was organised by the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) -- still an independent body. In 2021, it was organised by FIFA. Qatar is hosting the 2025 edition, from December 1 to 18, across six stadiums that previously staged the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Qatar Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Kick-Off!

The match gets underway at the Al Bayt Stadium. Qatar definitely the favourites to win, but Palestine, with their impressive string of recent results cannot be discounted.

Qatar Vs Palestine Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 9:15pm IST. The Qatar vs Palestine, FIFA Arab Cup clash will not be live streamed on any platform in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. You can follow it, however, here with Outlook India.

