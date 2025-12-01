Three BLA Militants Killed In Foiled Attack On Frontier Corps HQ In Balochistan

Three BLA militants killed after attempting to storm FC headquarters in Nokundi.
Security personnel repelled at least six attackers following a suicide blast at the gate.
Gunfight also reported at FC outpost in Panjgur; several attackers may have been killed.
Three militants of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were killed after security forces foiled an attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in Pakistan's volatile Balochistan province, officials said on Monday.
According to PTI, the incident occurred on Sunday night in Nokundi town of Chagai district, when militants attempted to storm the FC headquarters following a suicide bomber detonating himself at the main gate.
"The FC Quick Response Force immediately retaliated and killed three terrorists who had managed to enter the headquarters,” a spokesperson of the paramilitary force told PTI.
Reported PTI, sources also said BLA militants targeted another FC outpost in the Gurmakan area of Panjgur, leading to an exchange of fire with security forces. Unverified reports suggested that several attackers may have been killed in that encounter as well.
The incidents come amid ongoing unrest in Balochistan, where separatist groups have frequently targeted security installations.
