12 Terrorists Killed After Attacks on Banks, Police Station in Balochistan

Pakistani forces rescue hostages, recover area after major assault in Kharan.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan security forces killed 12 terrorists after they attacked two banks and a police station in Kharan town of Balochistan, the military said.

  • The attackers looted Rs 3.4 million and briefly took personnel hostage, who were later rescued unharmed during a clean-up operation.

  • Authorities said the militants were linked to other attacks in the province, with sanitisation operations still underway.

Pakistan security forces killed 12 terrorists after they attacked two banks and a police station in restive southwestern Balochistan province, a military statement issued on Saturday said.  “Around 15-20 terrorists had attacked two banks and a police station in Kharan town, where they took some personnel hostage who were later rescued unharmed during a clean-up operation,”  according to the statement issued by the military’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The terrorists looted 3.4 million PKR from the banks on January 15 and tried to escape. Twelve of them were killed in three separate gun battles following the incident, it added.

The report said 664 security personnel also lost their lives, while 580 civilians were killed in terror attacks. - Shutterstock; Representational image
Pakistan Security Forces Kill Four Terrorists In Balochistan’s Kalat District

BY Outlook News Desk

The ISPR said the terrorists involved in the attack on Kharan town were also involved in other terror attacks in the province.

A sanitisation operation is still underway in Kharan and the surrounding areas, it added.

The attack on Kharan is this year’s biggest terror attack in the province, which has been riddled by violence and terror attacks for years now, with last year proving to be the deadliest, according to reports by independent think tanks

