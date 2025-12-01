Nottingham Forest Vs Brighton, Premier League 2025-26: Seagulls Claim Hard-Fought 2-0 Victory
Brighton earned a hard-fought 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, with goals from Maxim De Cuyper before halftime and substitute Stefanos Tzimas late in the second half. Despite Forest’s improved play and Matz Sels’ brilliant saves keeping them in the game, Brighton’s dominance and clinical finishing secured their third win in four matches, moving them up to fifth in the Premier League, while Forest’s five-game unbeaten run came to an end.
