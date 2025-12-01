Nottingham Forest Vs Brighton, Premier League 2025-26: Seagulls Claim Hard-Fought 2-0 Victory

Brighton and Hove Albion's Mats Wieffer, right and teammates celebrate after Stefanos Tzimas scores his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Bright and Hove Albion, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

1/9 Brighton and Hove Albion's Stefanos Tzimas celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Bright and Hove Albion, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP





2/9 Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White controls the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Bright and Hove Albion, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP





3/9 Nottingham Forest's Nicolo Savona, left, fouls Brighton and Hove Albion's Maxim De Cuyper, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Bright and Hove Albion, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP





4/9 Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck, left and Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Bright and Hove Albion, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP





5/9 Brighton and Hove Albion's Maxim De Cuyper celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Bright and Hove Albion, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Joe GiddensPA via AP





6/9 Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White rues a missed chance, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Bright and Hove Albion, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Joe GiddensPA via AP





7/9 Brighton and Hove Albion's Yasin Ayari has a shot on goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Bright and Hove Albion, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP





8/9 Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus background center and Brighton and Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Bright and Hove Albion, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Joe GiddensPA via AP





9/9 Brighton and Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh controls a ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Bright and Hove Albion, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP





