Musk Calls Indian Talent Major Asset To The US, Defends H-1B Visa Programme

When asked whether the US had grown more anti-immigration, Musk said opinions varied widely and that there was no unified stance. He criticised the Biden administration’s border approach, claiming that “it was basically a total free-for-all, with like no border controls, which, you know, unless you've got border controls, you're not a country.” He argued that “massive” illegal immigration under Biden created a negative selection effect and said financial incentives encouraged people to enter the US unlawfully. “If there's a massive financial incentive to come to the US illegally and get all these government benefits, then you necessarily create a diffusion gradient for people to come to the US just as an incentive structure. I think that obviously made no sense,” he said.