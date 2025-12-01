Musk Calls Indian Talent Major Asset To The US, Defends H-1B Visa Programme

Commenting on the H-1B system, he acknowledged that certain loopholes have been exploited.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Musk Calls Indian Talent Major Asset To The US, Defends H-1B Visa Programme
Elon Musk | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has described the United States as an “immense beneficiary” of skilled Indian talent, expressing strong backing for the H-1B visa programme.

  • Musk noted that the contributions of Indian professionals have played a significant role in strengthening the US.

  • Commenting on the H-1B system, he acknowledged that certain loopholes have been exploited.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has described the United States as an “immense beneficiary” of skilled Indian talent, expressing strong backing for the H-1B visa programme and warning that shutting it down would “actually be very bad” for the country. His remarks came during a discussion with investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath on the podcast People by WTF, released on Sunday.

Musk noted that the contributions of Indian professionals have played a significant role in strengthening the US. “Yes, I think America has benefited immensely from talented Indians who have come to America... America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India,” he said.

Commenting on the H-1B system, he acknowledged that certain loopholes have been exploited. “It would be accurate to say that... some of the outsourcing companies have gamed the system on the H-1B front. And we need to stop the gaming of the system,” he said. However, he rejected the idea of scrapping the programme altogether. “I'm certainly not in the school of thought that we should shut down the H-1B programme. That's where some on the right are. I think they don't realise that that would actually be very bad.”

Related Content
Related Content

His comments come amid a major US crackdown on H-1B visa misuse, a programme heavily used by American tech companies to hire skilled workers from abroad. Indian professionals remain among the largest group of H-1B recipients. In September, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation titled Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers, presented as an early step in reforming the visa system. It included a one-time USD 100,000 fee on new H-1B visas, a measure expected to significantly affect Indian applicants.

When asked whether the US had grown more anti-immigration, Musk said opinions varied widely and that there was no unified stance. He criticised the Biden administration’s border approach, claiming that “it was basically a total free-for-all, with like no border controls, which, you know, unless you've got border controls, you're not a country.” He argued that “massive” illegal immigration under Biden created a negative selection effect and said financial incentives encouraged people to enter the US unlawfully. “If there's a massive financial incentive to come to the US illegally and get all these government benefits, then you necessarily create a diffusion gradient for people to come to the US just as an incentive structure. I think that obviously made no sense,” he said.

Musk said the political left tended to support open borders regardless of who was entering, including “if the person coming in is a criminal,” while the political right believed that foreign skilled workers were taking American jobs. “I don't know how real that is,” he said. “My direct observation is that there's always a scarcity of talented people. So from my standpoint, I'm like, we have a lot of difficulty finding enough talented people to get these difficult tasks done, and so more talented people would be good.”

He added that some companies focus on hiring cheaper labour from overseas to reduce costs, saying, “If they can employ someone for a fraction of the cost of an American citizen, then I guess these other companies would hire people just to save costs.” He stressed that his own companies operate differently. “We pay way above average, so... that's not my experience, but that's what a lot of people do complain about.”

When asked for his advice to young Indian entrepreneurs, Musk said he admires “anyone who wants to build.” He encouraged them to focus on being contributors to society. “Aim to make more than you take, be a net contributor to society... If you want to create something valuable... pursue providing useful products and services... then money will come as a natural consequence.” He ended with a simple question he believes entrepreneurs should ask themselves: “Are you a value creator? That's what really matters.”

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

  2. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shrugs Off Prep Talk After Match-Winning Ton

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's 83rd International Century Shines Bright As Men In Blue Beat SA By 17 Runs

  4. Harshit Rana’s Fiery Send-Off Overshadows Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six In IND vs SA 1st ODI - Video

  5. For The Sake Of Test Cricket: Kevin Pietersen's Plea As Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Dominate South Africa In 1st ODI

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  3. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  4. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

  5. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

  4. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution