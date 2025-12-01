Cong Calls PM Modi The 'Biggest Dramabaaz', Accuses Him Of Hypocrisy Ahead Of Winter Session

Kharge and Ramesh slam Modi’s remarks on parliamentary “drama”, cite rushed bills, Manipur issue, and public concerns

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
PM Modi, Congress criticism, Winter Session 2025, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh
In a post on X, Kharge argued that instead of responding to the “real issues of people”, Modi had once again delivered “dramebazi”. | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress brands PM Modi “biggest dramabaaz”, says his remarks on opposition hypocrisy are misleading.

  • Leaders cite rushed bills, Manipur no-confidence motion, and public issues like unemployment and inflation.

  • PM Modi urges opposition to move past Bihar poll defeat, calling Parliament a place for “delivery, not drama”.

Congress leaders on Monday pushed back sharply against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the Opposition was turning Parliament into a stage for “drama”, accusing him of sidelining key public concerns while criticising parliamentary conduct.

According to PTI, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the prime minister’s comments ahead of the Winter Session, that Parliament is meant for “delivery, not drama” and reflected “nothing but hypocrisy”. In a post on X, Kharge argued that instead of responding to the “real issues of people”, Modi had once again delivered “dramebazi”. He alleged that the government had been “trampling on parliamentary decorum and system for the past 11 years”, pointing to what he called a well-known record of rushed legislation.

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee is scheduled for Sunday evening, followed by separate sittings of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha committees later in the week to finalise the agenda. - File photo
Parliament Winter Session: Delhi Blasts, SIR, 14 Bills And More On The Agenda

BY Outlook News Desk

Kharge said that ordinary people continued to grapple with unemployment, inflation, rising economic inequality and the “looting of the country’s precious resources”, while those in power “play the game of dramabazi in the arrogance of authority”. He added that, during the last Monsoon Session, at least 12 Bills were cleared at speed — some in less than 15 minutes and some without discussion, and recalled how, according to PTI, the government had previously “bulldozed” the three farm laws, GST, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and other major Bills through Parliament.

Related Content
Related Content

On the long-standing demand for a discussion on Manipur, Kharge said the prime minister “remained silent until the Opposition brought a no-confidence motion”. He also flagged the deaths of Booth Level Officers, saying that “due to SIR, BLOs are continuously losing their lives due to the workload in the process”. The Opposition, he said, intends to prioritise matters such as “vote theft” and will continue to raise them inside Parliament.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh echoed the criticism, saying the prime minister “never attends Parliament, undermines it and doesn’t engage with the Opposition”. PTI reported him as saying that Modi routinely makes appeals for cooperation before each session, while refusing to allow the Opposition space to raise pressing issues. “The PM’s statement before Parliament begins is nothing but hypocrisy. The biggest dramabaaz of them all is talking of drama,” Ramesh said on X.

Representative image - File Photo
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon On First Day Of Winter Session

BY PTI

He added that if parliamentary proceedings break down, “the fault is entirely that of the PM and his stubborn refusal to allow the Opposition to raise issues of urgent public importance”. Ramesh said Modi “always wants to have his way without giving the Opposition an opportunity to at least have its say”.

Earlier in the day, Modi criticised the Opposition for stalling proceedings. “We need to work with a sense of responsibility. Parliament is not a place for drama, it is a place for delivery,” he said. Referring to the Opposition’s defeat in the Bihar elections, he claimed they were unsettled by the result and “unable to digest failure”.

“For some time now, our Parliament is being used either as a warm up arena for elections or as an outlet for frustration after defeat,” the prime minister said. He added that “defeat should not be the ground to create disruption” and that “victory should not convert into arrogance”. The Opposition, he said, must come out of its “depression” after electoral losses and “change their strategy”. “I am ready to give them a few tips,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - PTI; Representative image
Modi Accuses Opp. Of Turning Parliament Into ‘Warm-Up Arena’ Ahead Of Winter Session

BY Outlook News Desk

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

  2. Shubman Gill Injury Update: India's Test Skipper To Resume Batting Ahead Of SA T20Is – Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shrugs Off Prep Talk After Match-Winning Ton

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's 83rd International Century Shines Bright As Men In Blue Beat SA By 17 Runs

  5. Harshit Rana’s Fiery Send-Off Overshadows Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six In IND vs SA 1st ODI - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  3. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  4. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

  5. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

  4. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution