Modi Accuses Opp. Of Turning Parliament Into ‘Warm-Up Arena’ Ahead Of Winter Session

Referring to the Opposition’s recent loss in the Bihar elections, Modi said some parties appeared “perturbed” by the outcome and were struggling to accept it. PTI reported him as saying that “defeat should not be the ground to create disruption”, adding that victory too must not translate into arrogance. The strong voter turnout in Bihar, he said, reflected the strength of India’s democratic system and placed a responsibility on all parties, including the Opposition, to “come out of its depression after loss in elections”.