Modi Accuses Opp. Of Turning Parliament Into ‘Warm-Up Arena’ Ahead Of Winter Session

Modi says Opposition using Parliament as a “warm up arena” after Bihar defeat.
PM urges all parties to move past frustration and engage in constructive debate.
Claims public no longer accepts the Opposition’s approach over the past decade.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday criticised the Opposition for what he described as using Parliament as a stage for electoral posturing rather than serious legislative work, setting a confrontational tone ahead of the Winter Session.
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Modi said the House should function as a space for “constructive and result-driven debate” and not slip into “political theatrics”. According to PTI, he argued that parliamentary proceedings had increasingly been treated either as a “warm up arena for elections” or an outlet for “frustration after defeat”.
Referring to the Opposition’s recent loss in the Bihar elections, Modi said some parties appeared “perturbed” by the outcome and were struggling to accept it. PTI reported him as saying that “defeat should not be the ground to create disruption”, adding that victory too must not translate into arrogance. The strong voter turnout in Bihar, he said, reflected the strength of India’s democratic system and placed a responsibility on all parties, including the Opposition, to “come out of its depression after loss in elections”.
Modi said the pattern of behaviour he believes the Opposition has displayed over the past decade was no longer acceptable to the public. “They should change their strategy – I am ready to give them a few tips,” he remarked. He urged parties to recognise Parliament’s purpose and “come out of the frustration of defeat”. PTI reported the prime minister as saying he had heard statements from certain Opposition leaders that suggested “their inability to accept electoral outcome”.
“There are one or two parties that are unable to accept their defeat. From the statements I heard yesterday, it seems that the loss has deeply troubled them,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)