India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

BCCI announce squad for India's 3-match ODI series against South Africa
KL Rahul named stand-in captain; Rishabh Pant to be vice-captain
Shubman Gill replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal
Senior batter KL Rahul was on Sunday named as India's captain for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, which is set to begin from November 30 onwards.
Rahul was handed the reigns of the team after regular skipper Shubman Gill was ruled out of the series with a neck injury that he sustained during the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The last time he captained the ODI team was also against South Africa during India's all-format tour in 2023. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue returned with a 2-1 win in a 3-match series.
Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is the deputy of Rahul for the series, which will kick-off in Ranchi followed by matches in Raipur (December 3) and Visakhapatnam (December 6).
The selection committee has also named Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad to replace regular captain Shubman Gill. The flamboyant left-hand batter is most likely to make his debut in Ranchi and open alongside Rohit Sharma.
Former India captain Virat Kohli, Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Hyderabad's Tilak Varma has also been named in the squad. Jasprit Bumrah has, once again, been rested.
Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh will handle the pace bowling front whole Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja will spearhead the spin department.
India Squad For 3-Match ODI Series Against South Africa
Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel.