ILT20 2025-26 Guide: Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Get the complete ILT20 2025-26 guide, including full schedule, team squads, venues, match timings, and live-streaming details. Stay updated with everything you need to know about the UAE T20 league

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
  • ILT20 2025-26 season 4 set to begin on December 2

  • Full ILT20 2025-26 schedule, squads, venues, and match timings included

  • Live streaming details for India and global broadcast partners listed

The fourth season of the International League T20 (ILT20) is all set to return, bringing together some of the world’s biggest T20 names for another action-packed edition in the UAE. With the tournament kicking off on December 2, the league enters a new chapter after its first-ever player auction and the addition of talent from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, two regions making their debut on the ILT20 stage.

Meanwhile, there will be three former Indian players as well who will be seen taking part in the league. Dinesh Karthik, Piyush Chawla and Unmukt Chand will be having a new chapter in their foreign T20 leagues career by becoming the part of ILT20 in the ucpoming season.

Season 4 begins on Tuesday, 2 December with a thrilling clash between the defending champions Dubai Capitals and the Desert Vipers, a rematch of last season’s riveting final. Fans will also be treated to a glittering opening ceremony, headlined by singer Ali Zafar.

With the region's premier T20 league set to begin tomorrow, the captains and star players from all six franchises gathered ahead of the tournament, expressing their anticipation and outlining their expectations for the season ahead.

ILT20 2025-26: Full Schedule

DateMatch No.TeamsVenueLocal Time
Dec 21Dubai Capitals vs Desert VipersDubai International Stadium, Dubai18:30
Dec 32Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight RidersSharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah18:30
Dec 43Gulf Giants vs MI EmiratesDubai International Stadium, Dubai18:30
Dec 54Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight RidersSharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah18:30
Dec 65Dubai Capitals vs Gulf GiantsDubai International Stadium, Dubai18:30
Dec 76Sharjah Warriorz vs MI EmiratesSharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah14:00
Dec 77Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight RidersDubai International Stadium, Dubai18:30
Dec 88Desert Vipers vs Gulf GiantsDubai International Stadium, Dubai18:30
Dec 99MI Emirates vs Desert VipersSheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi18:30
Dec 1010Gulf Giants vs Sharjah WarriorzDubai International Stadium, Dubai18:30
Dec 1111MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight RidersSheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi18:30
Dec 1212Gulf Giants vs Desert VipersDubai International Stadium, Dubai18:30
Dec 1313Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai CapitalsSheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi18:30
Dec 1414MI Emirates vs Sharjah WarriorzSheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi14:00
Dec 1415Desert Vipers vs Dubai CapitalsDubai International Stadium, Dubai18:30
Dec 1516Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf GiantsSharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah18:30
Dec 1617Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert VipersSheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi18:30
Dec 1718Dubai Capitals vs MI EmiratesDubai International Stadium, Dubai18:30
Dec 1819Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf GiantsSheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi18:30
Dec 1920Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai CapitalsSharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah18:30
Dec 2021Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI EmiratesSheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi14:00
Dec 2022Desert Vipers vs Sharjah WarriorzDubai International Stadium, Dubai18:30
Dec 2123Gulf Giants vs Dubai CapitalsSharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah14:00
Dec 2124Desert Vipers vs MI EmiratesDubai International Stadium, Dubai18:30
Dec 2225Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah WarriorzSheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi18:30
Dec 2326MI Emirates vs Gulf GiantsSheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi18:30
Dec 2427Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah WarriorzDubai International Stadium, Dubai18:30
Dec 2628Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert VipersSharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah18:30
Dec 2729MI Emirates vs Dubai CapitalsSheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi18:30
Dec 2830Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight RidersDubai International Stadium, Dubai18:30
Dec 30Qualifier 1TBD vs TBDSheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi18:30
Jan 1EliminatorTBD vs TBDDubai International Stadium, Dubai18:30
Jan 2Qualifier 2TBD vs TBDSharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah18:30
Jan 4FinalTBD vs TBDDubai International Stadium, Dubai18:30

ILT20 2025-26: Full Squads

MI Emirates

AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, Chris Woakes, Kamindu Mendis, Muhammad Rohid, Jordan Thompson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Andre Fletcher, Nosthush Kenjige, Mohamed Shafeeq, Zain Ul Abidin, Usman Khan, Ackeem Auguste, Arab Gul, Tajinder Dhillon, Zahoor Khan, Shakib Al Hasan

Gulf Giants

Aayan Afzal Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, James Vince, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Asif Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Sean Dickson, Tabraiz Shamsi, Liam Dawson, Fred Klaassen, Haider Razzaq, Meet Bhavsar, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Lorcan Tucker, Chris Wood, Tom Moores, Ramon Simmonds

Dubai Capitals

Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell and Shai Hope, Luke Wood, Waqar Salamkheil and Muhammad Jawadullah, David Willey, Leus de Plooy, Muhammad Farooq, Tymal Mills, Scott Currie, Mohammad Nabi, Farhan Khan, Anudeep Chenthamara, Usman Najeeb, Ritesh Mallikarjuna Grandhi, Shayan Jahangir, Rushil Ugarkar, Naveen Bidiasee, Toby Albert, Akshay Wakhare

Desert Vipers

Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andries Gous, Shimron Hetmyer, Vriitya Aravind, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad, Sanjay Pahal, Bilal Tahir, Faisal Khan, Hasan Nawaz, Tom Bruce, Matiullah Khan, Tawanda Muyeye, Faridoon Dawoodzai

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Tariq, Michael Pepper, George Garton, Brandon McMullen, Ibrar Ahmed, Ajay Kumar, Adnan Idrees Muhammad, Abdul Manan Ali, Mayank Chowdary, Khary Pierre, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Unmukt Chand

Sharjah Warriorz

Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tim Southee, Sikandar Raza, Maheesh Theekshana, Saurabh Netravalkar, Tim David, Dinesh Karthik (in for Kusal Mendis), Tom Abell, Adil Rashid, Junaid Siddique, James Rew, Nathan Sowter, Dwaine Pretorius, Jayden Seales, Harmeet Singh, Wasim Akram, Mohamed Nawfer Mohamed Aslam, Raees Ahmad, Richard Ngarava, Shubham Ranjane, Ethan D'Souza, Taskin Ahmed, Abdul Salman Khan

ILT20 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

Where to watch ILT20 2025-26 live in India?

In India, the ILT20 2025-26 season will be available on the Z Network, with matches broadcast on &Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai SD, and Zee Cinemalu. Fans can also stream the tournament live on the Zee5 OTT platform.

Where to watch ILT20 2025-26 live around the world?

Bangladesh: T Sports

North America: Willow

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Geo Super (TV); Tamasha, Myco, Tapmad (Digital)

Sri Lanka: Dialog

UK: Sky Sports

Southeast Asia: Astro Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Africa: SuperSport

Rest of the World: ILT20 Official (YouTube) and Sports Central

