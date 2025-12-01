ILT20 2025-26 Guide: Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

ILT20 2025-26 season 4 set to begin on December 2
The fourth season of the International League T20 (ILT20) is all set to return, bringing together some of the world’s biggest T20 names for another action-packed edition in the UAE. With the tournament kicking off on December 2, the league enters a new chapter after its first-ever player auction and the addition of talent from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, two regions making their debut on the ILT20 stage.
Meanwhile, there will be three former Indian players as well who will be seen taking part in the league. Dinesh Karthik, Piyush Chawla and Unmukt Chand will be having a new chapter in their foreign T20 leagues career by becoming the part of ILT20 in the ucpoming season.
Season 4 begins on Tuesday, 2 December with a thrilling clash between the defending champions Dubai Capitals and the Desert Vipers, a rematch of last season’s riveting final. Fans will also be treated to a glittering opening ceremony, headlined by singer Ali Zafar.
With the region's premier T20 league set to begin tomorrow, the captains and star players from all six franchises gathered ahead of the tournament, expressing their anticipation and outlining their expectations for the season ahead.
ILT20 2025-26: Full Schedule
|Date
|Match No.
|Teams
|Venue
|Local Time
|Dec 2
|1
|Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18:30
|Dec 3
|2
|Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|18:30
|Dec 4
|3
|Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18:30
|Dec 5
|4
|Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|18:30
|Dec 6
|5
|Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18:30
|Dec 7
|6
|Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|14:00
|Dec 7
|7
|Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18:30
|Dec 8
|8
|Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18:30
|Dec 9
|9
|MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|18:30
|Dec 10
|10
|Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18:30
|Dec 11
|11
|MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|18:30
|Dec 12
|12
|Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18:30
|Dec 13
|13
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|18:30
|Dec 14
|14
|MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|14:00
|Dec 14
|15
|Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18:30
|Dec 15
|16
|Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|18:30
|Dec 16
|17
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|18:30
|Dec 17
|18
|Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18:30
|Dec 18
|19
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|18:30
|Dec 19
|20
|Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|18:30
|Dec 20
|21
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|14:00
|Dec 20
|22
|Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18:30
|Dec 21
|23
|Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|14:00
|Dec 21
|24
|Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18:30
|Dec 22
|25
|Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|18:30
|Dec 23
|26
|MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|18:30
|Dec 24
|27
|Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18:30
|Dec 26
|28
|Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|18:30
|Dec 27
|29
|MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|18:30
|Dec 28
|30
|Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18:30
|Dec 30
|Qualifier 1
|TBD vs TBD
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|18:30
|Jan 1
|Eliminator
|TBD vs TBD
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18:30
|Jan 2
|Qualifier 2
|TBD vs TBD
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
|18:30
|Jan 4
|Final
|TBD vs TBD
|Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
|18:30
ILT20 2025-26: Full Squads
MI Emirates
AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, Chris Woakes, Kamindu Mendis, Muhammad Rohid, Jordan Thompson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Andre Fletcher, Nosthush Kenjige, Mohamed Shafeeq, Zain Ul Abidin, Usman Khan, Ackeem Auguste, Arab Gul, Tajinder Dhillon, Zahoor Khan, Shakib Al Hasan
Gulf Giants
Aayan Afzal Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, James Vince, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Asif Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Sean Dickson, Tabraiz Shamsi, Liam Dawson, Fred Klaassen, Haider Razzaq, Meet Bhavsar, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Lorcan Tucker, Chris Wood, Tom Moores, Ramon Simmonds
Dubai Capitals
Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell and Shai Hope, Luke Wood, Waqar Salamkheil and Muhammad Jawadullah, David Willey, Leus de Plooy, Muhammad Farooq, Tymal Mills, Scott Currie, Mohammad Nabi, Farhan Khan, Anudeep Chenthamara, Usman Najeeb, Ritesh Mallikarjuna Grandhi, Shayan Jahangir, Rushil Ugarkar, Naveen Bidiasee, Toby Albert, Akshay Wakhare
Desert Vipers
Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andries Gous, Shimron Hetmyer, Vriitya Aravind, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad, Sanjay Pahal, Bilal Tahir, Faisal Khan, Hasan Nawaz, Tom Bruce, Matiullah Khan, Tawanda Muyeye, Faridoon Dawoodzai
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Tariq, Michael Pepper, George Garton, Brandon McMullen, Ibrar Ahmed, Ajay Kumar, Adnan Idrees Muhammad, Abdul Manan Ali, Mayank Chowdary, Khary Pierre, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Unmukt Chand
Sharjah Warriorz
Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tim Southee, Sikandar Raza, Maheesh Theekshana, Saurabh Netravalkar, Tim David, Dinesh Karthik (in for Kusal Mendis), Tom Abell, Adil Rashid, Junaid Siddique, James Rew, Nathan Sowter, Dwaine Pretorius, Jayden Seales, Harmeet Singh, Wasim Akram, Mohamed Nawfer Mohamed Aslam, Raees Ahmad, Richard Ngarava, Shubham Ranjane, Ethan D'Souza, Taskin Ahmed, Abdul Salman Khan
ILT20 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
Where to watch ILT20 2025-26 live in India?
In India, the ILT20 2025-26 season will be available on the Z Network, with matches broadcast on &Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai SD, and Zee Cinemalu. Fans can also stream the tournament live on the Zee5 OTT platform.
Where to watch ILT20 2025-26 live around the world?
Bangladesh: T Sports
North America: Willow
Pakistan: PTV Sports, Geo Super (TV); Tamasha, Myco, Tapmad (Digital)
Sri Lanka: Dialog
UK: Sky Sports
Southeast Asia: Astro Sports
Australia: Fox Sports
Africa: SuperSport
Rest of the World: ILT20 Official (YouTube) and Sports Central