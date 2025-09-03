ILT20 Season 4 Set For December Kickoff With Dubai Capitals Vs Desert Vipers Opener

ILT20 Season 4 kicks off on December 2 with Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers; playoffs begin December 30; auction on September 30 with Ashwin a potential marquee entrant

Outlook Sports Desk
  • Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers to renew rivalry in season opener on December 2.

  • Knockouts begin December 30, with the final on January 4 in Dubai.

  • Player auction on September 30; Ravichandran Ashwin among big names likely to feature.

A thrilling rematch of the previous season's final between the runners-up Desert Vipers and the reigning champion Dubai Capitals is scheduled to kick off the fourth edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) in Dubai on December 2.

Dubai Capitals And Desert Vipers To Kick Off Season 4

The league stage will go until December 28 and consist of four doubleheader days at three different locations: Sharjah Cricket Stadium (8), Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium (11) and Dubai International Stadium (15 matches).

Gulf Giants and MI Emirates, the 2023 and 2024 winners, respectively, begin their campaigns on December 4, while Sharjah Warriorz take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on December 3.

Playofffs Start On December 30

The Dubai Capitals will try to defend their title after defeating the Vipers in the previous year's final in front of 25,000 spectators. The playoffs start on December 30 with Qualifier 1 in Abu Dhabi, followed on January 1 by the Eliminator in Dubai and January 2 by Qualifier 2 in Sharjah. The Dubai International Stadium will host the grand finale on January 4.

The player auction, which has a combined purse of USD 4.8 million for six franchises, will take place in Dubai on September 30 in advance of the season.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who just concluded his IPL career, is one of the prominent figures anticipated to enter the auction pool when registration expires on September 10.

