Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates Live Streaming, ILT20 Final: Emirates Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Here is all you need to know about the International League T20 Final between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates: preview, recent results, toss update, playing XIs and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates Live Streaming
Desert Vipers will lock horns against MI Emirates in the final of the ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium on January 4, 2026. Photo: X/ILT20
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Desert Vipers will be vying for their maiden ILT20 title

  • MI Emirates have already won the title once in 2024

  • Emirates have won the toss and elected to bowl first

Desert Vipers will fight against the MI Emirates for their maiden title in the final of the International League T20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Both teams last met in Qualifiers 1 of the tournament, where the Vipers pipped the Emirates by 45 runs to enter the final. As a result of the loss, Emirates had to play the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Qualifiers, where they emerged victorious by 7 wickets to enter their 2nd final of the ILT20.

Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates Live Streaming, ILT20 Final: Toss Update

MI Emirates won the toss in the final against Desert Vipers and elected to bowl first.

Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates Live Streaming, ILT20 Final: Playing XIs

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton(w), Tajinder Dhillon, Kieron Pollard(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Romario Shepherd, Arab Gul Momand, Allah Ghazanfar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Tom Bruce(w), Jason Roy, Sam Curran(c), Hasan Nawaz, Dan Lawrence, Vriitya Aravind, Khuzaima Tanveer, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq

Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates Live Streaming, ILT20 Final: Live Streaming Info

Related Content
Related Content

The final between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates will be telecast live on &Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai – SD, Zee Cinemalu TV channels in India. It will also be streamed live on Zee5 app and website in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mustafizur's IPL Snub: BCB Wants T20 WC Matches Shifted From India - What We Know So Far

  2. Mustafizur IPL Release: Getting Death Threats For Hailing BCCI, Sena (UBT) Leader Claims; NC Filed

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Name 15-Member Squad; Litton Das To Captain, Mustafizur Rahman Leads Bowling Attack

  4. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Bondi Tribute Kicks Off Day 1 In Sydney

  5. Test Cricket In Times Of Reels: Can Classical Format Withstand Need For Speed?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  2. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Himachali Shawls Secure A Place In Guinness Book Of World Records

  5. Pakistan Slams Jaishankar Remarks, Warns Over Indus Waters Treaty

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  4. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

  5. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

World News

  1. UN Chief Warns US Action In Venezuela, Maduro’s Capture Sets 'Dangerous Precedent'

  2. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  3. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Opposes US Capture Of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro

  4. Machado Calls For Power Transfer As Venezuela Crisis Deepens

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism