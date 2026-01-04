Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates Live Streaming, ILT20 Final: Emirates Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Desert Vipers will be vying for their maiden ILT20 title
MI Emirates have already won the title once in 2024
Desert Vipers will fight against the MI Emirates for their maiden title in the final of the International League T20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, January 4, 2026.
Both teams last met in Qualifiers 1 of the tournament, where the Vipers pipped the Emirates by 45 runs to enter the final. As a result of the loss, Emirates had to play the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Qualifiers, where they emerged victorious by 7 wickets to enter their 2nd final of the ILT20.
Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates Live Streaming, ILT20 Final: Toss Update
MI Emirates won the toss in the final against Desert Vipers and elected to bowl first.
Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates Live Streaming, ILT20 Final: Playing XIs
MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton(w), Tajinder Dhillon, Kieron Pollard(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Romario Shepherd, Arab Gul Momand, Allah Ghazanfar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Tom Bruce(w), Jason Roy, Sam Curran(c), Hasan Nawaz, Dan Lawrence, Vriitya Aravind, Khuzaima Tanveer, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq
Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates Live Streaming, ILT20 Final: Live Streaming Info
The final between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates will be telecast live on &Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai – SD, Zee Cinemalu TV channels in India. It will also be streamed live on Zee5 app and website in India.