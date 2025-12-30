Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates Live Streaming, ILT20 Qualifer 1: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about Qualifier 1 of the International League T20 between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates: preview, toss update, playing XIs and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • Desert Vipers face MI Emirates in ILT20 2025-26 Qualifier 1

  • Winner of tonight's match will advance to finals

  • Giants won the toss and opted to field first

Desert Vipers and MI Emirates meet in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown in Qualifier 1 of the DP World ILT20 2025-26 playoffs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on December 30, 2025. The Vipers finished top of the league stage with eight wins from ten matches, showcasing consistent depth in both batting and bowling and setting themselves up as favourites to reach the final directly.

Their strong league performance saw contributions from key players throughout the season, enabling them to build momentum heading into the knockouts. MI Emirates, meanwhile, sealed the second playoff spot with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Dubai Capitals, highlighted by captain Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 44, underpinning their late-season surge.

For Desert Vipers, this Qualifier 1 fixture represents an opportunity to finally convert their dominant league position into a direct final berth, something that has eluded them despite deep runs in previous seasons.

A five-wicket win over Sharjah Warriorz in their last match kept their confidence high, although a couple of defeats late in the league phase reminded the Vipers that consistency will be key in pressure moments. MI Emirates arrive with their own momentum, riding a five-match winning streak, and will look to exploit any early nerves from the Vipers.

Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates, ILT20: Toss Update

MI Emirates won the toss and opted to field first against Desert Vipers.

Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates, ILT20: Playing XIs

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Tom Banton(w), Dan Mousley, Kieron Pollard(c), Romario Shepherd, Shakib Al Hasan, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Allah Ghazanfar, Zahoor Khan, Arab Gul Momand, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Desert Vipers: Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Jason Roy, Andries Gous(w), Hasan Nawaz, Sam Curran(c), Dan Lawrence, Sanjay Pahal, David Payne, Usman Tariq, Khuzaima Tanveer

Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates, ILT20: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates, ILT20 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates, ILT20 match will be telecast on &Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai – SD, Zee Cinemalu TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Zee 5 app and website in the country.

Gulf Giants Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20: Squads

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Tom Banton(w), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Kieron Pollard(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dan Mousley, Romario Shepherd, Arab Gul Momand, Allah Ghazanfar, Zahoor Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Nosthush Kenjige, Andre Fletcher, Kadeem Alleyne, Chris Woakes, Sunny Patel, Ackeem Auguste, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tajinder Dhillon, Jordan Thompson, Mohamed Shafeeq, Zain Ul Abidin

Desert Vipers: Max Holden, Andries Gous(w), Hasan Nawaz, Sam Curran(c), Jason Roy, Dan Lawrence, Vriitya Aravind, Khuzaima Tanveer, Naseem Shah, David Payne, Qais Ahmad, Sanjay Pahal, Matiullah Khan, Tom Bruce, Zafar Gohar, Fakhar Zaman, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Faisal Khan, Bilal Tahir, Tawanda Muyeye

