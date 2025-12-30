Desert Vipers Vs MI Emirates Live Streaming, ILT20 Qualifer 1: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Desert Vipers and MI Emirates meet in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown in Qualifier 1 of the DP World ILT20 2025-26 playoffs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on December 30, 2025. The Vipers finished top of the league stage with eight wins from ten matches, showcasing consistent depth in both batting and bowling and setting themselves up as favourites to reach the final directly.