Paarl Royals Vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Paarl Royals host Pretoria Capitals in match 19 of SA20 2026 at Boland Park, Paarl on Saturday (January 10). Watch the T20 cricket match live.
Paarl Royals (15) and Pretoria Capitals (11) are separated by four points and a bonus point victory for the visitors could potentially see them overtake their Winelands rivals in second place, although Royals do have a game in hand.
David Miller’s Royals, meanwhile, have an opportunity to pole-vault to the top of the table should they claim a bonus point victory of their own ahead of the evening clash at the Bullring, where Joburg Super Kings meet MI Cape Town.
Paarl Royals Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Toss Update
Pretoria Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first against Paarl Royals.
Paarl Royals Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Playing XIs
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, David Miller (c), Delano Potgieter, Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqobani Mokoena, Hardus Viljoen
Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Dewald Brevis, Jordan Cox, Wihan Lubbe, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters
Paarl Royals Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Paarl Royals Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Squads
Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Dewald Brevis, Jordan Cox, Wihan Lubbe, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters, Andre Russell, Tymal Mills, Sibonelo Makhanya, Keith Dudgeon, Junaid Dawood, Bryce Parsons, Will Smeed, Daniel Smith, Codi Yusuf, Meeka eel Prince
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, David Miller (c), Delano Potgieter, Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqobani Mokoena, Hardus Viljoen, Kyle Verreynne, Ottneil Baartman, Gudakesh Motie, Okuhle Cele, Nqabayomzi Peter, Eshan Malinga, Vishen Halambage, Keagan Lion Cachet, Thomas Rew