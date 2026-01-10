Paarl Royals Vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about match 19 of SA20 2026 between Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Paarl Royals Vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Keshav Maharaj arrives at Boland Park ahead of the SA20 game between Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals. Photo: X/SA20_League
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Paarl Royals (15) and Pretoria Capitals (11) separated by four points

  • Royals would jump to top of table if they claim a bonus point victory

  • Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first

Paarl Royals host Pretoria Capitals in match 19 of SA20 2026 at Boland Park, Paarl on Saturday (January 10). Watch the T20 cricket match live.

Paarl Royals (15) and Pretoria Capitals (11) are separated by four points and a bonus point victory for the visitors could potentially see them overtake their Winelands rivals in second place, although Royals do have a game in hand.

David Miller’s Royals, meanwhile, have an opportunity to pole-vault to the top of the table should they claim a bonus point victory of their own ahead of the evening clash at the Bullring, where Joburg Super Kings meet MI Cape Town.

Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs - SA20 website
Durban Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 2025-26: Rain Washes Out Match Without Toss

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Paarl Royals Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Toss Update

Pretoria Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first against Paarl Royals.

Paarl Royals Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, David Miller (c), Delano Potgieter, Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqobani Mokoena, Hardus Viljoen

Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Dewald Brevis, Jordan Cox, Wihan Lubbe, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters

Paarl Royals Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 match be telecast and live streamed?

Related Content
Related Content

The Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Paarl Royals Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Squads

Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Dewald Brevis, Jordan Cox, Wihan Lubbe, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters, Andre Russell, Tymal Mills, Sibonelo Makhanya, Keith Dudgeon, Junaid Dawood, Bryce Parsons, Will Smeed, Daniel Smith, Codi Yusuf, Meeka eel Prince

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Asa Tribe, Rubin Hermann, Dan Lawrence, David Miller (c), Delano Potgieter, Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqobani Mokoena, Hardus Viljoen, Kyle Verreynne, Ottneil Baartman, Gudakesh Motie, Okuhle Cele, Nqabayomzi Peter, Eshan Malinga, Vishen Halambage, Keagan Lion Cachet, Thomas Rew

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up: IND Post Massive 374/8 After Dominant Batting Show

  2. Japan Vs Tanzania LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Bakrania’s Gritty 53 Lifts Tanzania To 204/9

  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Momin Qamar Sends Shahriar Back As BAN Slip To 95/5

  4. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Preview: Ro-Ko Take Centre Stage As Men In Blue Eye Winning Start In Vadodara

  5. Women's Premier League 2026: Nadine De Klerk's All-Round Show Propels RCB's Thrilling Victory Over MI

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Update: Fog, Cold Conditions Intensify; Relief Expected from January 12

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  4. US Senate Moves To Curb Trump’s War Powers After Venezuela Operation

  5. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

Entertainment News

  1. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  2. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  3. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  4. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  5. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  3. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

  4. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  5. US-India Trade Deal Stalled As Modi Didn’t Call Trump: Commerce Secretary Lutnick

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener