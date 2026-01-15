Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming, SA20 2026: PC Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Pretoria Capitals are at the 2nd spot in the points table
Pretoria will be up against the Paarl Royals in match 25 of the SA20 2025-26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, January 15, 2026.
Pretoria Capitals are on the second spot in the points table with 4 wins and equal number of losses in 8 games they have played so far. On the other hand, Paarl Royals in just beneath the Capitals in the standing at the third spot with four wins and two losses in seven games, while match was washed out due to rain.
Capitals pipped MI Cape Town in their last match by 53 runs to ascend to the 2nd spot while the Royals handed the Super Giants a 6-wicket drubbing in their last clash.
Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals, SA20 2026: Toss Update
Pretoria Capitals have won the coin toss against the Paarl Royals and have elected to bat first in match 25 of SA20.
Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals, SA20 2026: Playing XIs
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Asa Tribe, Dan Lawrence, Rubin Hermann, David Miller(c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Hardus Viljoen, Waqar Salamkheil, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman
Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope(w), Wihan Lubbe, Jordan Cox, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters
Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals, SA20 2026: Live Streaming
The Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals SA20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.