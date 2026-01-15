Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming, SA20 2026: PC Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals, SA20 2026: Catch play-by-play updates for match 25 of the SA20 clash on Wednesday, January 15 at SuperSport Park in Centurion

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals, SA20 2026
Pretoria Capitals will take on Paarl Royals in match 25 of the SA20 2025-26 at SuperSport Park on Thursday, January 15. Photo: X/SA20
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pretoria Capitals are at the 2nd spot in the points table

  • Paarl Royals are at the 3d spot in standing with one match less than Capitals

  • Sunrisers Eastern Capes is the only team that has qualified for the play offs yet

Pretoria will be up against the Paarl Royals in match 25 of the SA20 2025-26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Pretoria Capitals are on the second spot in the points table with 4 wins and equal number of losses in 8 games they have played so far. On the other hand, Paarl Royals in just beneath the Capitals in the standing at the third spot with four wins and two losses in seven games, while match was washed out due to rain.

Capitals pipped MI Cape Town in their last match by 53 runs to ascend to the 2nd spot while the Royals handed the Super Giants a 6-wicket drubbing in their last clash.

Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals, SA20 2026: Toss Update

Pretoria Capitals have won the coin toss against the Paarl Royals and have elected to bat first in match 25 of SA20.

Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals, SA20 2026: Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Asa Tribe, Dan Lawrence, Rubin Hermann, David Miller(c), Sikandar Raza, Delano Potgieter, Hardus Viljoen, Waqar Salamkheil, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman

Pretoria Capitals: Connor Esterhuizen, Shai Hope(w), Wihan Lubbe, Jordan Cox, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Gideon Peters

Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals, SA20 2026: Live Streaming

The Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals SA20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

