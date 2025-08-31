Ravichandran Ashwin Signs Up For UAE ILT20 Auction - Report

Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Big Move: The Indian legend has reportedly "sent my name for the ILT20 auction". He could become the biggest Indian player to play in a foreign league

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ravichandran Ashwin Signs Up For UAE ILT20 Auction
Ravichandran Ashwin enters International League T20 auction, eyes 2025 UAE T20 season. | Photo: PTI
  • R Ashwin registers for the ILT20 auction scheduled for September 30, 2025

  • The legendary spinner announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League last week

  • The offie is also seeking player-cum-coach role, expanding his presence in global T20 leagues

Ravichandran Ashwin, the retired Indian all-rounder and former Indian Premier League star, has officially registered for the International League T20 (ILT20) auction, aiming to play in the UAE T20 league's 2025 season.

The ILT20, which will run from December 2, 2025, to January 4, 2026, is set to feature Ashwin if he is picked in the upcoming auction. According to a Cricbuzz report, the ILT20 organisers have received Ashwin's entry.

"I have sent my name for the ILT20 auction. Hopefully, I will have a buyer," Cricbuzz quoted the 38-year-old spinner. The league used to follow a draft system for recruiting players, but the organisers have introduced the auction system this year.

The registration process for the ILT20 auction is currently ongoing, with September 10 as the final date for player enrolment in the auction, which is scheduled for September 30 in Dubai.

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League last week. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not allow active Indian players, international or domestic, to play in overseas leagues.

"They say every ending will have a new start," Ashwin posted on social media. "My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today."

Ashwin retired from international cricket in December 2024. He took 537 wickets in 106 Tests and is India's second-highest wicket-taker in the format, second only Anil Kumble (619). The offspinner also took 156 wickets in 116 One-Day Internationals and 72 in 65 T20 Internationals.

Ashwin Could Become Biggest Indian Name In UAE League

If selected, Ashwin would be the most prominent Indian cricketer to participate in the UAE's ILT20, which is now entering its fourth season. Previously, only a handful of Indian players have played in the league, which features five franchises owned by Indian promoters.

He has represented five IPL franchises: Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals, across 221 games. He has also played for Tamil Nadu and TNPL teams in T20 cricket.

In 221 IPL matches, he took 187 wickets and scored 833 runs. For CSK, he also played in the 24 CLT20 matches.

Ashwin has hinted at having received some assurances from teams before enrolling, and he is reportedly eyeing a player-cum-coach role in international T20 leagues.

Reports suggest Ashwin is likely to feature in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States and The Hundred in England, expanding his global T20 presence.

Published At:
