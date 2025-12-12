Pakistan Vs Malaysia, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Toss Update, Playing XIs And Streaming Details

Pakistan is facing Malaysia in the 2nd Group A match of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Friday, December 12. It's an important match for both teams as they'll want to start their campaign on a winning note.

This is the 2nd match of the Group A taking place alongside India vs UAE. It is a 10-day tournament consisting of 8 teams divided into two groups- A and B. The top two teams will qualify for the semi-finals and finals will take place on December 21.

Pakistan Vs Malaysia, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Toss Update

The news is Out! Malaysia U19 have won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan U19.

Pakistan Vs Malaysia, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Playing XIs

Pakistan U19: Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Hamza Zahoor(w), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza

Malaysia U19 (Playing XI): Deeaz Patro(c), Muhammad Aalif, Hamzah Panggi, Mohammad Hairil(w), Che Zaman, Muhammad Nurhanif, N Sathnakumaran, Muhd Afinid, Muhammad Akram, Mohammad Hariz Afnan, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi

Pakistan Vs Malaysia, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Time And Streaming Details

The match will start at 10:30 am IST. You can watch the live telecast of the match on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and can also stream it live on the Sony Liv app.

