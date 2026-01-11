FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round: Macclesfield Script Historic Upset; Man City Enjoy Rout

FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round Roundup: Sixth-tier Macclesfield delivered the biggest shock in the competition's history, while Manchester City ran riot, Chelsea impressed under Liam Rosenior, and Tottenham Hotspur slumped again

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round Saturday Roundup Macclesfield Manchester City
Macclesfield Town's Isaac Buckley-Ricketts celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammates, during the FA Cup third round match aginst Crystal Palace, at the Leasing.com Stadium on Saturday, January 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Rickett
  • Non-league Macclesfield produced the most unlikely result in FA Cup history with a stunning 2-1 win over Crystal Palace

  • Manchester City equalled their biggest-ever win by thrashing Exeter City 10-1, with debutant Antoine Semenyo scoring

  • Chelsea began the Liam Rosenior era with a dominant 5-1 win over Charlton

The FA Cup’s magic was on display on Saturday as the third round produced one of the most extraordinary results in the competition’s 155-year history. Sixth-tier Macclesfield, managed by John Rooney, stunned defending champions Crystal Palace 2-1.

Separated by 117 places in the English football pyramid, Macclesfield’s victory over Crystal Palace is statistically the most unlikely result in FA Cup history. The club, currently 14th in the National League North, overcame the reigning holders in front of a raucous crowd at their 5,900-capacity Moss Rose stadium.

Captain Paul Dawson broke the deadlock just before half-time, before Isaac Buckley-Ricketts doubled the advantage in the 60th minute following a goalmouth scramble. Yeremy Pino’s last-minute free kick reduced the deficit for Palace, forcing Macclesfield to endure a tense six minutes of stoppage time.

Roared on by chants of “Silkmen! Silkmen!”, the hosts held firm. At full time, fans flooded the pitch as Dawson and Duffy were hoisted aloft in scenes of pure FA Cup joy.

“I didn’t think it was possible but there is that little bit of hope that anything can happen on the day,” said John Rooney, in his first season as a coach. “I can’t believe it. We were incredible from the first minute.”

Macclesfield are still grieving the death of 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod, who was killed in a car crash on December 16 while returning from a match at Bedford Town. A banner bearing his name hung behind the dugouts, and his family watched from the stands.

“We finished the game and then I walk in the office and see Ethan’s mum and dad in there, that’s very special to me.” Rooney, whose brother Wayne Rooney was present working for the BBC, said. “Just knowing they were here with us, and I’m sure Ethan was looking down on us today.”

For Palace, the humiliation was complete. Manager Oliver Glasner said, “I have no words for this performance,” while captain Marc Guehi went to speak with travelling supporters after the final whistle. The afternoon was summed up by Chris Richards committing a foul throw in stoppage time during his first appearance since returning from injury.

Manchester City Run Riot In Semenyo Debut

At the opposite end of the FA Cup spectrum, English Premier League giants Manchester City produced a relentless display, thrashing League One Exeter City 10-1 to equal the club’s biggest-ever win.

New signing Antoine Semenyo, who completed an £65 million move from Bournemouth, scored on his debut after being handed an immediate start. He was one of nine different scorers, with Rico Lewis finding the net twice.

In a classy gesture ahead of the match, Semenyo placed a full-page advertisement in the Bournemouth Echo, thanking supporters “for all the memories”.

City assistant coach Pep Lijnders, standing in for Pep Guardiola, who served a one-match touchline ban, praised the forward’s attitude. “He is humble, he attacks quickly, he chases everything and doesn’t stop. That’s exactly what we need,” Lijnders said.

Semenyo’s former club, Bournemouth, exited dramatically at Newcastle United, losing 7-6 on penalties after a pulsating 3-3 draw. Anthony Gordon forced extra time with a late penalty, Harvey Barnes scored in extra time, only for Marcus Tavernier to equalise seconds from the end. Aaron Ramsdale sealed the shootout with a decisive save from Bafode Diakite.

Chelsea Win Rosenior Debut, Spurs’ Misery Continues

Chelsea marked the beginning of a new era under Liam Rosenior with a convincing 5-1 win over Charlton Athletic. Appointed on Tuesday on a six-year deal after leaving Strasbourg, Rosenior saw Jorrel Hato and Tosin Adarabioyo score before the break, with Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto, and Enzo Fernandez adding to the tally.

It was a sharply contrasting mood at Tottenham Hotspur, who rounded off a disastrous week with a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa. After losing at Bournemouth in stoppage time midweek, Spurs fell behind to first-half goals from Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers. Wilson Odobert replied, but the comeback fell short.

Elsewhere, Sunderland edged Everton on penalties after a 1-1 draw following extra time, while Premier League sides Brentford, Fulham, Burnley, and Wolverhampton Wanderers all safely navigated ties against lower-league opposition.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
