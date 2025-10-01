ILT20 Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin Goes Unsold After Setting Highest Base Price

R Ashwin went unsold on Wednesday, October 1 in the ILT20 Auction
Ashwin would have become the third Indian to play the UAE-based league
The 39-year-old will be playing in the BBL this season
Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin went unsold on Wednesday, October 1 in the ILT20 Auction. The ace spinner had set his base price at $120,000, which was the highest at the auction. Had he been picked, Ashwin would have become the third Indian to play the UAE-based league this season alongside Dinesh Karthik and Piyush Chawla.
Ashwin, who recently retired from international cricket, had been highly tipped to be snapped up at the auction. The 39-year-old had made himself available for foreign franchises after retiring from IPL in August this year.
A report in The Daily Telegraph suggested that it “understands that Ashwin would be eager to play in next season’s Hundred tournament.”
Moreover, Ashwin had announced that he will playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the Sydney Thunder this season. He will become the first Indian (male) to ply his trade at the league.
Thunder were crystal clear about how they’d use me and brave enough to back it,” Ashwin said in a statement. “My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we’re fully aligned on my role. I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it’s always better when your leader shares your mindset. I can’t wait to perform for the Thunder Nation.”
Ashwin will also be playing for Team India in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament in November.
Ashwin has had a decent outing in white-ball cricket, taking 72 wickets in 65 T20Is for India. In the IPL, he has taken 187 wickets in 221 matches, representing a host of franchises such as Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Rising Pune Supergiant (now defunct), Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals. He has won the IPL two times - 2010 and 2011.