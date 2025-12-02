IPL 2026 Auction List: Who Are Two Crore Base Price Players? - Here's What Reports Say

IPL 2026 mini-auction list has revealed the 2 crore base-price players
Cameron Green, Steve Smith headline list
Two Indian players in the bracket
As per a report published in Cricbuzz, Australian pair of Cameron Green and Steve Smith have registered themselves in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction list, which will be held on December 16.
Both the Aussies have kept their base price at Rs. 2 crore, that includes 1355 players from 14 countries, with the auction set to be held in Abu Dhabi.
The report states there quite a few international names that have registered themselves in the 2 crore base price. The likes of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mustafizur Rahman, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, and Wanindu Hasaranga are in the list.
As for the Indian front, Ravi Bishnoi and Venkatesh Iyer have set themselves at the Rs.2 crore base price. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has kept his base price at Rs. 1 crore as per the report.
Players With Base Price of Rs 2 crore:
Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Jamie Smith, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryll Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Roussouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mateesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
No Glenn Maxwell
IPL fans will miss the services of the 'Bigshow' Glenn Maxwell as the Australian all-rounder, who was bought by Punjab Kings last year for Rs 4.2 crore, has pulled out of the marquee tournament this time around. He hasn't yet revealed the reason behind his decision not to participate in the auction.