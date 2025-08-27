R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he now aims to become "an explorer of the game around various leagues." He made this announcement in a post on social media platform X.
"They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," Ashwin wrote in his post, suggesting he will be travelling around the world to play in cricket leagues.
Ashwin has already retired from international cricket. He made the announcement late last year midway through the tour to Australia.
Ashwin had an underwhelming 2025 IPL season where he picked up only seven wickets at an economy of over nine. It was his most expensive season ever and the performance spoiled a much-hyped homecoming to the Chennai Super Kings, where he made his debut. It was being reported that Ashwin wanted clarity from CSK over his future.
Ashwin was instrumental in CSK's early dominance in IPL and finishes his career with 187 scalps, the fifth-most in the tournament. He was an integral part of the CSK sides that won the 2010 and 2011 IPLs. He was also the Player of the Tournament in CSK's 2010 triumph of the Champions League T20.
The off-spinner went on to represent Rising Pune Supergiants, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals before coming back to CSK ahead of 2025 season for INR 9.75cr.
He also captained Kings XI Punjab for the 2018 and 2019 seasons but could not take the team to the play-offs despite brilliant starts to their campaign in both years.
Ashwin's retirement post suggests he might be venturing out of India to play the other T20 leagues. Dinesh Karthik featured in the last edition of SA20 while 13 more Indian players have registered for the tournament's auction this year.
As per BCCI rules, an active IPL player can not play in leagues outside India.