R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

R Ashwin was instrumental in CSK's early dominance in IPL and finishes his career with 187 scalps, the fifth-most in the tournament. He was an integral part of the CSK sides that won the 2010 and 2011 IPLs

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans
R Ashwin in CSK colours Photo: CSK
info_icon

Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he now aims to become "an explorer of the game around various leagues." He made this announcement in a post on social media platform X.

"They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," Ashwin wrote in his post, suggesting he will be travelling around the world to play in cricket leagues.

Ashwin has already retired from international cricket. He made the announcement late last year midway through the tour to Australia.

Ashwin had an underwhelming 2025 IPL season where he picked up only seven wickets at an economy of over nine. It was his most expensive season ever and the performance spoiled a much-hyped homecoming to the Chennai Super Kings, where he made his debut. It was being reported that Ashwin wanted clarity from CSK over his future.

Ashwin was instrumental in CSK's early dominance in IPL and finishes his career with 187 scalps, the fifth-most in the tournament. He was an integral part of the CSK sides that won the 2010 and 2011 IPLs. He was also the Player of the Tournament in CSK's 2010 triumph of the Champions League T20.

Related Content
Related Content

The off-spinner went on to represent Rising Pune Supergiants, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals before coming back to CSK ahead of 2025 season for INR 9.75cr.

He also captained Kings XI Punjab for the 2018 and 2019 seasons but could not take the team to the play-offs despite brilliant starts to their campaign in both years.

Ashwin's retirement post suggests he might be venturing out of India to play the other T20 leagues. Dinesh Karthik featured in the last edition of SA20 while 13 more Indian players have registered for the tournament's auction this year.

As per BCCI rules, an active IPL player can not play in leagues outside India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence In Style Against Vit Kopriva

  2. Tommy Paul Vs Elmer Moller Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  3. Coco Gauff Vs Ajla Tomljanovic Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Greet Minnen Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

  5. Hailey Baptiste Vs Katerina Siniakova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 First Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Eases Into Second Round

  4. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

  2. Orders for Kashmiri Handicrafts Dry Up After Trump’s Tariff Hike

  3. Network Outage Hits J&K After Heavy Rains Damage Optical Fibres

  4. Greenpeace Report: Residents Of Savda Ghevra And Other JJ Colonies Pay High Costs For Drinking Water

  5. Maharashtra Asks Supreme Court To Exempt 86,409 ha Of Zudpi jungles From Forest Act

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. Reform UK leader’s Proposal To Expel Asylum Seekers Branded Unrealistic, Unlawful

  2. Sri Lankan Court Grants Bail To Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  5. EU Asserts ‘Sovereign Right’ to Regulate Tech After Trump’s Tariff Threat

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, Rescue Operations Ongoing

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch