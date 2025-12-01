Who Is Auqib Nabi? Jammu And Kashmir Swing Bowler Making Waves In Domestic Cricket

Auqib Nabi returned figures of 4/16 against Bihar in Jammu and Kashmir's 34-run Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win
He was the top wicket-taker among fast bowlers and second-highest overall in Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Not even picked for India A yet, but seamer's goal is to play Test cricket
First in the Ranji Trophy, and now in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Auqib Nabi continues to make Indian cricket hopefuls sit up and take notice with his splendid displays of swing bowling in the domestic circuit.
The 29-year-old seamer followed up his red-ball exploits with a four-wicket haul against Bihar in Jammu and Kashmir's 34-run win in the nation's premier domestic T20 tournament. Nabi returned figures of 4/16 and took two catches to deservedly be named the Player of the Match at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (November 30, 2025).
Auqib Nabi's Track Record
Hailing from Baramulla in Kashmir, Nabi has been the most consistent pacer in Ranji Trophy over the last two seasons. The numbers tell the tale: He has already completed 10 five-wicket hauls since 2024-25, which includes nine in Ranji and one in Duleep Trophy.
The fifer in Duleep Trophy catapulted him to sports headlines across the country, as Nabi picked up four wickets in four balls for North Zone against East Zone in August 2025. He was the top wicket-taker among the fast bowlers and second-highest overall in the 2024-25 season of Ranji Trophy with 44 scalps, second only to Vidarbha spinner Harsh Dubey.
He averaged an excellent 13.93 then, and has kept up the good work this season with 29 wickets already, at an average of 13.27.
Despite his superb performances, Nabi has not even got the call-up for India A yet. But he remains determined in his goal to play Test cricket. "Jab aapka goal India ke liye khelna ho, toh ye sab matter nahi karta (If your goal is to play for India, these things don't matter)," he had earlier told ESPNcricinfo in an interview when asked about lack of cricket facilities in Baramulla.
Nabi added: "It doesn't matter if you have limited resources. You have to use them. You can't make excuses. You have to keep improving if you want to play for your country. And that's my goal… to wear the India whites."